El Salvador deploys 10,000 troops to gang-run capital suburb

President Nayib Bukele announced on Twitter that “8,500 soldiers and 1,500 agents have surrounded a suburb of San Salvador.”

El Salvador President Nayib Bukele has announced the deployment of 10,000 security forces in a suburb of San Salvador known as a gang stronghold.

The move is the latest escalation in a crusade against gang violence that began in March and is marred by unjust detentions, according to human rights groups.

“Soyapango is completely surrounded,” the president wrote on Twitter on Saturday, referring to the municipality in the eastern part of the capital region known as a stronghold of the Mara Salvatrucha and Barrio 18 gangs.

“8,500 soldiers and 1,500 cops have surrounded the city, while police and army extraction teams are tasked with freeing, one by one, all of the gang members that are left.”

Government representatives declined to comment on the deployment.

Footage released by the government shows troops carrying heavy weapons, helmets and body armor traveling in war vehicles. The municipality has a population of about 300,000 and was previously considered impregnable to law enforcement.

Since he began his plan to fight gangs, Bukele has ordered the arrest of more than 50,000 alleged gang members, whom he describes as “terrorists”, and has been denied basic procedural rights.

Bukele has aimed to reduce the murder rate in the Central American country to less than two a day after dozens of Salvadorans were killed in a single weekend in March.