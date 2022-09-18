El Paso mayor insists he sent migrants to NYC to ‘help them get to their desired destination’

The Democratic mayor of El Paso said on Sunday he is only transporting migrants to New York City to help them reach their final destination, as critics pointed to the hypocrisy of the left condemning Republicans for doing the same.

Mayor Oscar Leeser said migrants aren’t just coming to the US to land in his border town, but are instead looking elsewhere in the country — possibly where they have family or other sponsors.

“People don’t come to El Paso,” Leeser said. “They’re coming to America.”

He said authorities in El Paso are speaking to migrants and asking them where they want to go before “we will take them and help them get to their destinations.”

“That’s been very important that we don’t send anyone where they don’t want to go,” he added in an interview with ABC’s This Week on Sunday morning. “We’ll make sure we help them.”

“We put them on buses with food and make sure they get to their destinations and make sure we always greet and treat people like people.”

Leeser’s explanation comes despite criticism from Democrats after GOP governors in Texas, Florida and Arizona bused and airlifted migrants to other cities after entering the US illegally

Republican governors Greg Abbott of Texas and Doug Ducey of Arizona have bused migrants to Washington, DC, New York City and Chicago, Illinois. Florida GOP Governor Ron DeSantis flew migrants from his state to luxury Martha’s Vineyard Island off the coast of Massachusetts last week.

After the latest stunt, Lesser insisted he doesn’t send migrants to places they don’t want to go — and instead works to make sure they reach their desired destinations.

Lesser and his Democratic government in El Paso have been sending migrants to the sanctuary city for weeks — asking the Biden government to foot the bill.

The Texas border town has sent at least 28 charter buses carrying migrants to the Big Apple since Aug. 23, at a cost of more than $600,000, KFOX-TV reported this week.

City officials say they expect the buses to be paid for by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), as part of a quarterly reimbursement process for emergency food and shelter for migrants.

The buses arranged by El Paso have escaped intense criticism of GOP governors Abbott and DeSantis, who accused the White House of treating migrants as “chatter” and “political pawns.”

GOP officials say they would like to give liberal refuge cities an insight into the pressures unchecked illegal immigration is bringing to border communities.

Conservatives were quick to point out the apparent double standards, with radio host Bruce Hooley tweeting, “Another example of, ‘If Democrats do it, it’s fine.’

The city of Leeser has sent at least 28 charter buses full of migrants to New York City since Aug. 23

A charter bus that took a group of migrants from El Paso to New York City in August can be seen above. City arranges voluntary transit for migrants through free bus rides

KTTV reporter Bill Melugin noted: “The Democrat-led city of El Paso, Texas has sent its own buses carrying migrants to New York and has just approved a contract of up to $2 million for 16 months to send even more migrants out of the city.” to transport. ‘

“They’re also asking for federal reimbursement. However, El Paso is not being criticized,” he added.

Abbott has sent buses to New York, Chicago and DC, including to the vice president’s doorstep, and this week DeSantis sent a plane carrying 50 migrants to Martha’s Vineyard, the wealthy island in Massachusetts.

The White House has rejected the efforts of Republican governors, saying the migrants, mostly from Venezuela, were used for a political stunt.

‘These were children. They were mothers. They were fleeing communism. And what did Governor DeSantis and Governor Abbott do with them? They used them as political pawns, treated them like chattels,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said at a news conference on Friday.

She said: “This is an inhumane issue, it is abhorrent and we should not use people, migrants, fleeing communism as political pawns.”

Three new buses arrived early Saturday at the Port Authority Bus Terminal in Manhattan (above). They are also thought to be from Texas, but Abbott did not immediately comment

Representatives for Abbott and DeSantis did not immediately respond to requests for comment from DailyMail.com Saturday afternoon.

Since April, Abbott’s state government in Texas has bussed more than 11,000 migrants to Democrat-controlled states and cities, including 8,000 to DC and 2,500 to New York City.

At least 600 migrants from Texas have also been transported to Chicago since late August.

El Paso is struggling to cope with an influx of migrants crossing the border illegally, mainly from Venezuela, which has overrun the local border police reception centers and processing facilities.

Earlier this week, nearly 1,000 migrants were dropped off to sleep on the streets of El Paso, without access to basic sanitation.

To ease the wave, the El Paso City-County Office of Emergency Management is arranging voluntary transit for migrants via free bus rides, mostly to New York City, at least since June, according to the report. Texas Tribune.

“OEM has sponsored and provided transportation services for migrants from El Paso, which are reimbursed through FEMA,” deputy city manager Mario D’Agostino told the outlet.

“OEM has sponsored charter buses with recent transportation to New York City, which has been the destination of choice for those who lacked the means to travel,” added D’Agostino.

A migrant bus from Texas arrives at the Port Authority terminal in New York on Aug. 29

The Biden has long quietly chartered buses and plans to take migrants from the border to further destinations, an apparent contradiction noted by Carine Hajjar in a statement. Wall Street Journal opinion piece on Friday.

“The White House calls Mr. Abbott’s busing ‘shameful,’ but the Biden administration appears to be doing the same,” Hajjar wrote.

On the other hand, critics of Abbott and DeSantis say Republican governors are misleading migrants after reports surfaced that many who had flown to Martha’s Vineyard were told they would get housing and jobs in Boston.

US Representative Seth Moulton, a Democrat from Massachusetts, accused DeSantis of orchestrating a political trick on the lives of the migrants.

“Playing politics with people’s lives is what governors like George Wallace did during segregation,” Moulton said, referring to Wallace’s tactic of tricking black Southerners into moving north. “Ron DeSantis is trying to earn George Wallace’s legacy.”

Speaking on Thursday, DeSantis accused critics of his attempt to fly migrants to Martha’s Vineyard of “virtue signaling,” saying their concern for the well-being of the migrants was a “fraud.”

He said, “The minute even a small fraction of what those border towns go through every day is brought to their doorsteps, they go crazy and are so upset that this is happening.”