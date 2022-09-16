El Chapo’s nephew gunned down as revelers celebrated Mexico’s Independence Day on Thursday

A cousin of infamous drug lord Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán was shot during an outdoor event where residents were celebrating Mexico’s Independence Day.

Edel Guzmán, 36, was gunned down early Thursday morning in the main square in the municipality of Chihuahua, Guadalupe y Calvo.

He was taken to a local hospital and died as doctors tried to save his life.

Ministry and military sources confirmed to Mexican newspaper Jornada that Edel Guzman was the nephew of the imprisoned co-founder of the Sinaloa cartel.

The sources also said authorities have arrested two individuals allegedly involved in the shooting.

DailyMail.com contacted the Chihuahua Attorney General’s office for comment.

Edel Guzmán was known as “El Cuñado” or “The Brother-in-Law,” a nickname that El Chapo gave him long before Mexican security forces arrested him in 2016 and then extradited him to the United States, where he will be extradited. is now serving a life sentence.

He is the second cousin of El Chapo who has made headlines in the news in less than a year.

Aurelianao ‘El Guanito’ Guzmán seen on video firing multiple shots into the ceiling at a bar in Culiacán, Sinaloa, on December 12, 2021.

El Guanito, the youngest son of Aureliano “El Guano” Guzmán-Loera, fired at least eight shots and aimed his gun at another person before leaving the bar.

The terrifying footage showed another member of El Guanito’s party firing at least two more shots and another man pointing his gun at the crowd as customers searched for safety.

A man was injured in his leg and face.

Additional footage also showed three men confronting police outside the bar. The group ordered the police to step down and lower their weapons. Then they took off with five cars.

El Guanito’s father is wanted by the United States for drug trafficking. The State Department offered a $5 million reward for information leading to his arrest and/or conviction.