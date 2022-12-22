‘El Chapo of Asia’ alleged mega-cartel boss Tse Chi Lop extradited to Australia

<!–

The alleged head of a drug mega cartel and one of the world’s most wanted men has descended on Australia to face charges after losing a year-long extradition battle.

Tse Chi Lop, 59, was escorted from the Netherlands to Melbourne airport on Thursday morning – after being arrested in Amsterdam in early 2021 by Dutch authorities at the request of the Australian Federal Police.

Tse, a Canadian citizen, is charged with conspiracy to traffic in commercial quantities of controlled drugs following a long-running investigation into Sam Gor, Asia’s largest transnational organized crime syndicate, also known as The Company.

The billionaire is set to appear before Melbourne Magistrates Court on Thursday, with police alleging he was part of a conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine or derivatives of the drug, totaling 20kg between March 2012 and March 2013.

The drugs have a street value of up to $4.4 million and were broken up into individual amounts, police say.

Tse Chi Lop flew from the Netherlands to Melbourne airport on Thursday morning (pictured)

The investigation into The Company involved both the transnational offshore disruption task force ‘Operation Gain’ and the AFP’s international network.

Tse was arrested at Schiphol on January 22 last year by Dutch agents after the AFP requested a ‘red notice’ from INTERPOL for his provisional detention.

The UN Office on Drugs and Crime has alleged that Tse is the suspected ringleader of Sam Gor and that the organization launders its billions through businesses in Southeast Asia, including casinos, hotels and real estate.

The organization is said to supply up to 70 percent of the methamphetamine, ketamine and heroin flowing into Australia since 2008 – with Tse’s alleged role earning him comparisons to Mexican cartel kingpin Joaquin ‘El Chapo’ Guzman.

He is known as T1, or target number one, on the Australian Criminal Intelligence Commission’s list of Australian Priority Organization Targets.

The 59-year-old (pictured) is said to be the head of the huge Sam Gor cartel in Asia

Tse (pictured) is a Canadian citizen who had traveled there after boating from Taiwan when he was arrested in Amsterdam in early 2021

According to the UNODC, most Asian meth is made in factories in the “Golden Triangle” border regions between Laos, Myanmar and Thailand – specifically the Shan state in Myanmer – which pump massive amounts around the world.

The area is largely controlled by various militias who have a ceasefire with their governments – with chemical precursors needed to get the product flowing across the border into China.

Drug shipments feature almost daily in newspapers across the region, and traffickers are finding more creative ways to ship their illicit products.

Sam Gor is said to have used consignments of tea to smuggle a product into Australia and has links to outlaw biker gangs operating in the country, including the Comanchero.

Tse appears in court charged with conspiracy to deal commercial quantities of drugs (pictured)

A Lamborghini (pictured) seized during an earlier raid as part of the AFP investigation into alleged transnational criminal syndicate

During the years-long extradition battle, Tse denied allegations that he was involved with the syndicate and accused the AFP of forcing his flight to stop in the Netherlands so he could be arrested.

He was on his way to Canada after being declared persona non grata in Taiwan.

In June 2022, Sino-British dual national Lee Chung Chak, 66, was also charged by the AFP with conspiracy to traffic commercial quantities of controlled drugs.

Lee, who was extradited from Thailand in June 2022, appeared in Melbourne court and is said to be Tse’s co-defendant.