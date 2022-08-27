Ekin-Su took to her Instagram stories to tease followers about a secret project

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Former Love Island contestant Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, 28, took to Instagram on Friday to tease her 2.8 million followers about a secret project she’s working on in Los Angeles.

The brunette beauty took to her Instagram story to share a photo of what her morning wake looked like and tagged her location saying she was in Beverly Hills, California.

The glamor trip included sunbathing by a luxury pool as she captioned the morning photo with “Good morning LA.”

Pretty in pink: Love Island winner Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, 28, took to her Instagram stories on Friday to tease her trip to Los Angeles

In another stunning selfie photo, the beauty can be seen in a bright pink mini dress as she poses for a selfie outside a building.

The sunny snap showed off her glorious tan and the beauty can be seen wearing a gold chain with her initial ‘E’.

In another sunny photo, she snapped a photo of her morning ice cold Starbucks brew as she prepared for a busy morning ahead.

Secret project: She shared several photos and videos to tease her 2.8 million followers about a secret project she is currently working on in Los Angeles

She also took to Instagram to post a series of videos, and one of the videos shows her in the same dress, but with a more glamorous makeup look.

Ekin-Su said in the video “Super excited omg I sound American now, not cool but no yes, I’m excited to shoot now, first location on the way.”

She then posted another video on her Instagram story of her first shooting location.

LA baby!: The brunette beauty took to her Instagram story in the morning to share a photo of what her morning wake looked like and tagged her location saying she was in Beverly Hills, California

Morning brew: In another sunny photo, she snapped a shot of her icy Starbucks brew that looked ready for the day ahead

Glam: Later in the day she took to Instagram to post a series of videos, and one of the videos shows her in a bright pink mini dress while gracing a glamorous makeup look

The brunette beauty looked stunning as she posed for the video along a random LA road with palm trees in the background.

Later in the evening, the beauty took to her Instagram story for the last time to share a teasing video about the project for her fans.

She can be seen in her luxurious hotel room in the same pink dress and captioning the video with ‘What a day…. Can’t wait to show you all very soon..’

Ekin-Su and her boyfriend Davide won Love Island early this month with a whopping 63.7% of the public vote.

Beauty: Ekin-Su said in the video ‘Super excited omg I sound American now, not cool but no yes, I’m excited to shoot now, first location on the way.’

Ready for the shoot: It comes before she posts another beautiful video for herself on her Instagram story of her at the first shooting location

And it looks like they’re getting stronger now that the pair will star in their own ITV2 show.

When he appeared on Big Breakfast last week, Davide admitted, “I can tell you this. We are going on a road trip to Italy and Turkey, so a week in Italy, a week in Turkey.

“We’re going to ITV2 so it’s going to be our own programme.”

Ekin-Su added: ‘It will all be real, fighting, I will cook for him, he will cook for me. It will be two cultures.’

Davide concluded: ‘We’re going to meet family, it’s going to be fun’, before presenter AJ Odudu told them: ‘You are going on a trip and we can come with you!’