Ekin-Su dons a black mini dress as she cuddles up to her boyfriend Davide at his boohooMAN launch

Davide Sanclimenti nodded to his girlfriend Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu as they arrived Sunday at the launch of boohooMAN by Davide at Crazy Pizza in London.

Actress Ekin-Su, 27, put on a leggy display in a black mini dress as she lug her essentials around in a matching handbag and added inches with lace-up shoes.

Italian stallion Davide, 27, cut a trendy figure in a white polo shirt and contrasting black trousers, while wearing a dazzling silver watch as an accessory.

Ekin-Su added to her look with a delicate necklace and had a full set of makeup on perfectly for the event.

The pair arrived hand in hand at the restaurant, before being greeted inside by fellow islanders Ikenna Ekwonna, Jay Younger and Dami Hope.

Davide’s partnership with the brand sees him working on a variety of projects including presentations, social content creation, modeling and leading a series of collaborative campaigns.

Cute: They crouched for a kiss while posing for photographers

Hot stuff: Actress Ekin-Su, 27, sported a leggy display in a black mini dress as she lug her essentials around in a matching handbag and added inches with lace-up shoes

Suave: Italian stallion Davide, 27, cut a trendy figure in a white polo shirt and contrasting black trousers, while delivering the accessories with a dazzling silver watch

Out of this world: Ekin-Su completed her look with a delicate necklace and had a full-blown makeup on perfectly for the event

For his first venture, Davide will be the face of boohooMAN’s latest entertainment campaign, with the shoot taking place in New York.

Davide has hand-picked his own selection of looks that can brighten up or dress up customers during the holiday season.

When appointed as a brand ambassador, Davide said, “I’m so happy with how this collection looks with boohooMAN. The team really understood my Italian style.

Stunning: Ekin-su looks sensational in the declining numbers

In love: the couple arrived hand in hand as they posed for photographers at the doors of the restaurant

In their element: they seemed cheerful as they posed for snappers indoors

Brave: Davide used his modeling skills when shooting serious expressions

Looks great: he wore his short brown locks in a trendy side part

“Shooting in a famous Italian restaurant in New York was great, but to have my own billboard in Times Square was a dream come true!”

Davide’s style, funny personality and social relevance are a perfect fit for the brand and allow him to connect with and interact with the core audience of the brand.

Davide’s ambassadorship will also see him standing alongside Jack Grealish, James Maddison and Simeon Panda, as well as a number of other household names.

Cute: Davide looked lovingly at his girlfriend as they posed for photos

Friends: He was soon joined by fellow islander Dami Hope (left) who wore a purple top

Gang: Ikenna Ekwonna (left) and Jay Younger (right) chatting with Davide (center)

Modelling: Davide emulated his own pose while sitting in front of a poster of himself

Samir Kamani, CEO of boohooMAN, said: “We are delighted to welcome Davide to the boohooMAN family. He is a great ambassador for the brand and suits all of us so well.

“We’re looking forward to some new and exciting projects coming up, so keep your eyes peeled!”

The collection is available from Sunday, October 2 at www.boohooman.com.

Fashionable: a black T-shirt with a photoshopped image of a naked woman and indispensable pink trousers in the Davide adaptation