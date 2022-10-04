Ekin-Su Culculoglu ‘signs up for Dancing On Ice’ after Davide Sanclimenti turned it down

Ekin-Su Culculoglu has reportedly signed up for Dancing On Ice after her boyfriend Davide Sanclimenti said he turned down an offer to join the ITV show.

The Love Island winner, 28, will be joining the cast of the upcoming series of the skating competition as the producers were eager to get her on board, according to reports.

A TV insider told The sun: ‘Dancing on Ice producers are always eager to get a big name out of Love Island, as previous names from the show have proven to be a hit.

“Maura Higgins was a skater in 2020 and Liberty Poole was the star endorsement last year, but Ekin-Su may just turn out to be the most sensational addition to the lineup yet.”

It comes after her boyfriend Davide, 27, claimed he turned down an offer to join Dancing On Ice because he didn’t have time to commit to the show.

He said, ‘I have so much to do and I can’t commit to something every day and when I do something I want to do it right.

“Right now I just can’t focus on anything like that, for now, but maybe in the future.”

MailOnline has reached out to Dancing On Ice and Ekin-Su’s representatives for comment.

Ekin-Su has already released her first range with Oh Polly, while Davide has launched his own collection with BoohooMAN.

The pair are also returning to the screens of their brand new ITV series called Ekin-Su and Davide: Homecomings.

They will be seen on two trips to their hometowns in Italy and Turkey.

The two-part series follows the lovebirds as they head to Davide’s hometown of Frosinone to meet his family, before heading to Istanbul in Turkey for her boyfriend to meet her acting colleagues and family in Odemis.

Two celebrities have so far been confirmed to be joining the new series Dancing On Ice, which will air on ITV in January 2023.

It was announced on Tuesday that John Fashanu would be joining the cast, after Patsy Palmer confirmed her participation.

Jan, 60, said: ‘I’m so excited to be a part of Dancing on Ice! I don’t think it will come as a surprise to people that I’m very competitive – I’m definitely in to win him.

“And this might be one of the scariest things I’ve ever signed up for, but I couldn’t be more ready for the challenge!”

Eleven celebrities take on the ultimate challenge as they take to the ice every week, skating live to impress both the panel and viewers at home.

It comes after Patsy appeared on This Morning Monday from her Los Angeles home to confirm her entry.

The EastEnders icon, 50, said: ‘I can’t believe I’m the first. I really had to think about this, I wanted to challenge myself, get out of my comfort zone.’

“I turned it down before because I was terrified, but when I turned 50, I made a pact to get out of my confrontation zone. This is for all 50 year olds. I’m actually quite scared right now.’

“Even my daughter doesn’t know, she has traveled.”

Patsy said she will return to the UK for the show but will do much of her training in Malibu.

She said, ‘I’ll be back, but I’m going to train in Los Angeles, which is fantastic.

“I’m not competitive, but this time I’m going to say let’s try to win. I’m going to focus on the training and using meditation, and this will really put it to the test for me.”

About her experience, she said, “The skating experience I’ve had is that as kids I would go out with my friends, as one of the first things we got to do without our parents. We skated around quickly and crashed into the walls.

“It would be great fun to skate on tracks I love, but a lot of them are very upbeat and I don’t want to create a challenge for myself.”

Patsy lives in Malibu with husband Richard Merkell and their three children, Fenton, 22, Emilia, 20, and Bertie, 10, after moving to the United States in 2014.

She is also a parent of actor Charley Palmer Rothwell, 30 – her UK based son with former partner Alfie Rothwell.