Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu shows off her incredible figure in a blue dress while opening a store in Dublin

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğluas looked stunning on Saturday as she opened the new BPerfect Cosmetics Megastore in Dublin’s Blanchardstown Shopping Center.

The Love Island star, 28, put on a very busty display in a figure-hugging blue midi dress as she ramped up her height with a pair of cream heels.

The Turkish actress caused a storm at the event before snapping several selfies with excited fans.

Ekin-Su sported a glamorous makeup palette as she flashed her dazzling white smile and waved to onlookers.

She looked flawless as she fashioned her long brunette locks into curls as she enjoyed her trip to Ireland.

It comes after Ekin-Su confirmed she’s signed a huge deal to partner with clothing giant Oh Polly.

She wore Oh Polly items more than 30 times during her stay at the villa, so it’s no wonder the fashion retailer caught her launching her own collection – in what they describe as their “biggest brand collaboration to date.”

Ekin-Su shared her excitement at her new venture, admitting it’s a ‘real pinch’ to have been a fan of the brand for ‘years’ before she rose to fame on the ITV2 show.

It had previously been teased that the star had signed a whopping £1 million – the biggest clothing deal in the show’s history – and Ekin-Su has already set to work promoting her own series of ‘curated collections’ that will go international. sold.

Ekin-Su describes the collaboration as follows: “I am so excited to be working with Oh Polly. It’s a brand I’ve been a huge fan of for years and have worn countless times within the Love Island villa.

“It’s a real squeeze and we’ve already worked really hard on projects that I can’t wait to reveal.”

She added: “I’m over the moon to be working with Oh Polly and I’m extremely excited to see the public wearing my collections – watch this space!”

Last month, MailOnline revealed that Ekin-Su ‘followed her heart’ to sign with Oh Polly, after the star – who won the £50,000 cash prize along with Davide Sanclimenti after collecting 63.7 percent of the public vote – was with offers’ .

An insider close to Ekin-Su revealed: “Ekin met numerous brands this week, but she knew Oh Polly was a perfect fit for her, and the feeling was mutual.

“She has signed a huge deal worth over a million and now she can’t wait to work with the brand and work on her very first collection.

“Prior to Love Island, Ekin dreamed of making a name for herself one day, she will never forget this feeling of being much sought after and admired by her legions of fans.”