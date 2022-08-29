Ekin-Su Culculoglu shares cryptic post as Davide Sanclimenti ‘partied with two beauties’

Ekin-Su Culculoglu shared a cryptic post about being “authentic” when her boyfriend Davide Sanclimenti reportedly left a party with two Icelandic beauties in London.

The Love Island winner, 28, took to her Instagram stories Sunday night to share a series of videos of herself getting glamorous during a photo shoot in Los Angeles.

She was also seen for the first time since her boyfriend’s alleged date in London when she stepped to Beverly Hills on Sunday.

In an Instagram video, Ekin-Su stunned in black shorts and a white cropped shirt as she sat on a chair and showed her dance moves, smiling.

But in a caption, the actress cryptically posted that she was “authentic” and “humble” shortly after her beloved Davide, 27, reportedly got into a taxi with two girls and his boyfriend.

She wrote: ‘Be humble. Be a boss baby. Always be authentic.’

The reality star then shared a video of herself at the gym at her hotel calling herself “crazy” for deciding to work out in the middle of the night.

Ekin-Su also reportedly posted about the importance of mental health on her Instagram Stories in an apparently now-deleted post, according to a Reddit user.

In a video she is said to have said, “Mental health is just as important as physical health.”

Following her string of social media posts, Ekin-Su was also spotted in public for the first time since Davide reportedly left a party with two Icelandic beauties in London on Saturday.

She smiled as she appeared unfazed by the drama as she stepped into LA on Sunday after the 10-hour photo shoot.

Ekin-Su stunned in the same black shorts and shirt for the outing, which she paired with a pair of beige sandals and a round shoulder bag.

The TV star styled her brunette locks in glamorous waves and accentuated her standout features with a full-coverage makeup palette.

She is currently working on a “top secret” project in Beverly Hills after landing in America earlier this week.

Her outing comes after Davide had a fun night out with a friend on Saturday and reportedly got into a taxi with two girls.

Davide and his friend are said to have gotten into a taxi with the girls after seeing the KSI v Swarmz and KSI v Pineda fights at the O2 Arena.

In footage obtained by The sunthe Love Island star was joined by Anita Gunnarsdottir and Matthildur Ylfa Þorsteinsd – who sat next to him during the fight.

He was reportedly seen chatting and laughing with the duo as they left the venue before sharing a taxi together.

MailOnline has reached out to representatives for Davide and Ekin-Su for comment.

Ekin-Su and her boyfriend Davide won Love Island with a whopping 63.7 percent of the vote at the beginning of this month.

Elsewhere, Ekin-Su took to Instagram to tease her 2.8 million followers about a secret project she’s working on in Los Angeles.

The brunette beauty shared a photo of what her morning awakening looked like and tagged her location saying she was in Beverly Hills, California.

The glamor trip included sunbathing by a luxury pool as she captioned the morning photo with “Good morning LA.”

She said in the video ‘Super excited omg I sound American now, not cool but no yes I’m excited to shoot now, first location on the way.’

Later in the evening, the beauty took to her Instagram story for the last time to share a teasing video about the project for her fans.

She can be seen in her luxurious hotel room in the same pink dress and captioning the video with ‘What a day…. Can’t wait to show you all very soon..’

It comes after Ekin-su signed the biggest clothing deal in the show’s history with the Oh Polly brand, MailOnline can reveal exclusively.

The Love Island star was “flooded with offers” from multiple retailers after her landslide win with Davide, but wanted to “follow her heart” by signing with a company that believes in her.

A source told MailOnline that the ITV2 champion, who won the £50,000 cash prize after collecting 63.7 per cent of the public vote, is “ecstatic” and having “the week of her dreams”.