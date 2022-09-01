Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu models sizzling ensembles as she confirms she’s signed huge deal with Oh Polly

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu has confirmed that she has signed a huge deal to partner with clothing giant Oh Polly.

The Love Island star, 28, wore Oh Polly items more than 30 times during her stay at the villa, so it’s no wonder the fashion retailer has picked her up to launch her own collection — in what they describe as their “biggest brand collaboration to date’.

Ekin-Su shared her excitement at her new venture, admitting it’s a ‘real pinch’ to have been a fan of the brand for ‘years’ before she rose to fame on the ITV2 show.

It had previously been teased that the star had signed a whopping £1 million – the biggest clothing deal in the show’s history – and Ekin-Su has already set to work promoting her own series of ‘curated collections’ that will go international. sold.

In promo photos for the brand – taken during her recent secret trip to LA – the Turkish actress looks sensational showing off her figure in a form-fitting beige bandage dress.

The stunner exudes confidence as she models the figure-hugging number with a cut-out top and a lace-up detail.

Another sees her don a similarly cut mini dress as she stands in front of a mood board and a mannequin as she prepares to launch her collection.

The reality star also wowed in a form-fitting off-white jumpsuit as she struck a sultry pose on a wooden box.

Another saw her flaunt her things and show off her toned pins in a thigh-length white midi dress with a daring plunging neckline.

Ekin-Su describes the collaboration as follows: “I am so excited to be working with Oh Polly. It’s a brand I’ve been a huge fan of for years and have worn countless times within the Love Island villa.

“It’s a real squeeze and we’ve already worked really hard on projects that I can’t wait to reveal.”

She added: “I’m over the moon to be working with Oh Polly and I’m extremely excited to see the public wearing my collections – watch this space!”

As Oh Polly shared: “We are absolutely thrilled to be working with Ekin-Su and look forward to bringing her vision to life in the coming months. The collaboration with Oh Polly x Ekin-Su will without a doubt be our biggest yet and we can’t wait to reveal what we have in the pipeline.

“Ekin-Su is known for her attention and she does exactly what she wants. She showed her love for Oh Polly, Bo+Tee and Neena Swim at this year’s Love Island, so we knew right away that this was the perfect match.

“Her confident and outgoing personality, combined with her unmistakable eye for style, fits seamlessly with the Oh Polly brand and we are so proud to have her on board.”

Last month, MailOnline revealed that Ekin-Su ‘followed her heart’ to sign with Oh Polly, after the star – who won the £50,000 cash prize along with Davide Sanclimenti after collecting 63.7 percent of the public vote – was with offers’ .

An insider close to Ekin-Su revealed: “Ekin met numerous brands this week, but she knew Oh Polly was a perfect fit for her, and the feeling was mutual.

“She has signed a huge deal worth over a million and now she can’t wait to work with the brand and work on her very first collection.

“Prior to Love Island, Ekin dreamed of making a name for herself one day, she will never forget this feeling of being much sought after and admired by her legions of fans.”

Meanwhile, Ekin-Su reconfirmed on Tuesday that her relationship with Davide, 27, is still on solid ground after he was seen in a taxi home with two Icelandic beauties.

Ekin-Su gears up for a reunion with the handsome Italian after enjoying a week-long working vacation in Los Angeles, where she took part in an undisclosed new project.

But she took time away from the location shoot on Tuesday — her last day in Southern California — to admit she missed her boyfriend.

She shared a short Instagram video with followers, saying, “So I’m on hiatus again, but I’m not going to lie, Davide, I miss you. I wish you were here with me right now and chilling with me. I hope you are well, my love.’

Perhaps with Davide in mind, the Turkish-born model and actress later enjoyed a sumptuous meal at the romantic Catch LA restaurant before preparing for her return flight to England.

A source previously told MailOnline that the Love Island winners are doing well and that Ekin-Su is “loving life” in LA as she works on her secret project.

The debut collection Oh Polly x Ekin-Su will be available from September 15, 2022 at www.ohpolly.com.