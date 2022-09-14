Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu looks sensational as she makes her NYFW catwalk debut for Oh Polly

She signed a £1m deal with Oh Polly last month, making it the biggest collaboration in Love Island history.

And Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu looked sensational on Tuesday as she made her New York Fashion Week debut on the runway modeling the looks of the clothing brand.

The Love Island winner, 28, wowed in an orange cropped crop top and matching miniskirt as she showed off her stuff, with proud boyfriend Davide Sanclimenti watching.

Look at her! Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu looked sensational on Tuesday as she made her New York Fashion Week debut on the runway modeling the looks of the clothing brand

Emphasizing her golden tan in the thigh-skimming skirt and sassy halter top with keyhole detail, Ekin-Su paired it with barely bare heels.

The Turkish beauty fashioned her caramel locks into a chic ponytail, while her features were accentuated with a radiant palette of shimmery makeup.

Meanwhile, her fellow Love Island champion and beau Davide, 27, excitedly sat in the front row as he passed his girlfriend.

Big Supporter: The Love Island winner, 28, stunned in an orange cropped crop top and matching miniskirt as she showed off her stuff, with proud boyfriend Davide Sanclimenti on.

The businessman beamed as he captured the thrilling moment on his mobile phone, which he later shared on Instagram.

In his post of the stunner, Davide wrote: ‘Number 1. Absolutely beautiful baby’ alongside a selection of beloved emojis.

Ekin-Su also shone in a second outfit when she attended the Nolcha runway shows at the NYFW, slipping into a brown cropped mini dress while posing backstage.

Looks good: Ekin-Su highlighted her golden tan in the thigh-skimming skirt and sassy halter top with keyhole detail, and paired it with barely-bare heels

Glamorous: The Turkish beauty fashioned her caramel-colored locks into a chic ponytail, while her features were emphasized with a radiant palette of shimmery makeup

The actress looked impeccable in the revealing dress that showcased her amazing figure perfectly.

Ekin-Su and Davide were in good company throughout the event as they also posed alongside Teresa Giudice, the star of The Real Housewives of New Jersey and her daughters Gia and Milania.

It comes after Ekin-Su’s dreams came true on Tuesday when she witnessed her own ad featuring the fashion brand on a digital billboard in New York City’s Times Square.

So proud: Davide wrote in his post of the stunner: ‘Number 1. Absolutely beautiful baby’ alongside a selection of beloved emojis

The reality star took to her Instagram account and showed a video of herself jumping into her boyfriend Davide’s arms as the ad played in the background as they pursed their lips.

The pair packed the PDA as they stood in the middle of the square, while Davide lifted his girlfriend-actress as they beamed at each other.

Ekin-Su chose John Legend’s hit All Of Me to accompany the video in which the couple dressed in casual clothes during the outing.

Wow: Ekin-Su also shone in a second outfit when she attended the Nolcha runway shows at the NYFW, slipping into a brown cropped mini dress while posing backstage

Work on it: The actress looked flawless in the revealing dress that showed off her amazing figure perfectly

Only eyes for each other: Ekin-Su and Davide looked in love backstage during the show

Look who it is: Ekin-Su and Davide were in good company throughout the event, as they also posed alongside Teresa Giudice, star Teresa Giudice of The Real Housewives of New Jersey

Here come the girls: Ekin-Su snapped a photo with Teresa and her daughters Gia and Milania

The proud beau Davide was whispered in Ekin-Su’s ear during the special occasion as he flashed a wide grin.

Reflecting on her performance, Ekin-Su captioned the clip: “Ever since I was a little girl I always dreamed about New York and how much I wanted to be in Times Square. I really believe in faith and being a good person in life.” .

‘Have a dream and work hard. Never give up. No matter what happened in my life, I never gave up. Never complained, even when things didn’t go well…

Dream come true: Ekin-Su took to her Instagram account and showed a video of her jumping into the arms of her boyfriend Davide Sanclimenti in Times Square

PDA: Ekin-Su chose John Legend’s hit All Of Me to accompany the video where the couple dressed in casual clothes during the outing

I am very grateful to everyone around me. All the love all the beautiful support and of course the @ohpolly team.

“My biggest supporter is you @davidesancli, I love you so much.”

Davide quickly replied under her message: ‘My baby, I’m so proud of you. You are a beautiful person inside and out, and this is just the beginning, I will always be there to support you. Love you.’