Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti in ‘a great place’ after hunk shared a cab with two girls

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti are in “a great place as a couple” amid news that the Italian hunk got into a taxi with two Icelandic beauties after a night of partying in London.

A source told MailOnline that things are still going well between the Love Island winners and Ekin-Su, 28, “loves life” in LA as she works on a secret project.

Putting the drama surrounding their love lives aside, the pair both took to Instagram on Tuesday to share their joy at winning the E! award for the best Memorable Reality TV moment.

A source confirms that Davide’s taxi news has had no influence on the Turkish actress. this week.’

They added: “She is currently in LA, loves living in the sun and planning big things.”

And further proving she was unimpressed by her beau’s antics on Saturday, Ekin-Su tagged Davide in an article revealing the pair were the recipients of an award thanks to their Love Island win this summer.

Ekin-Su shared an image of the article, writing, “This is beautiful!”, adding “Thank you” with prayer hands emoji.

Davide, 27, re-shared Ekin-Su’s post, adding beloved emojis.

The Italian businessman also posted a smiley face with fellow islander Jacques O’Neill, with Davide putting an arm around the ruby ​​player’s shoulder.

It comes after Davide left a party with two Icelandic beauties in London on Saturday while his girlfriend Ekin-Su was away in Los Angeles, where the moment was captured by an onlooker.

The Love Island winner was joined by a friend as they got into a taxi with the girls after watching the KSI v Swarmz and KSI v Pineda fights at the O2 Arena.

Elsewhere, Ekin-Su is currently working on a “top secret” project in Beverly Hills after landing in America earlier this week.

In footage of the moment obtained by The Sun, the Love Island star was joined by Anita Gunnarsdottir and Matthildur Ylfa Þorsteinsd – who sat next to him during the fight.

He was reportedly seen chatting and laughing with the duo as they left the venue before sharing a taxi together.

While the video showed Davide laughing in the back seat of the taxi with one of the girls, while the other leaned forward.

MailOnline at the time reached out to representatives for Davide and Ekin-Su for comment.

