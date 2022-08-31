Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu admits she misses under-fire boyfriend Davide Sanclimenti

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu has confirmed that her relationship with Davide Sanclimenti is still on solid ground after he was seen in a taxi home with two Icelandic beauties.

The Love Island winner, 28, is gearing up for a reunion with the handsome Italian after enjoying a week-long working vacation in Los Angeles, where she took part in an undisclosed new project.

But she took time away from the location shoot on Tuesday — her last day in Southern California — to admit she missed her boyfriend.

All is well: Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu has confirmed that her relationship with Davide Sanclimenti is still on solid ground after he was seen in a taxi home with two Icelandic beauties

She shared a short Instagram video with followers, saying, “So I’m on hiatus again, but I’m not going to lie, Davide, I miss you. I wish you were here with me right now and chilling with me. I hope you are well, my love.’

Perhaps with Davide in mind, the Turkish-born model and actress later enjoyed a sumptuous meal at the romantic Catch LA restaurant before preparing for her return flight to England.

A source previously told MailOnline that the Love Island winners are doing well and that Ekin-Su is “loving life” in LA as she works on her secret project.

Still together: The Love Island winner gears up for a reunion with the handsome Italian after a week-long working vacation in Los Angeles

Aside from the drama surrounding their love lives, the pair took to Instagram earlier on Tuesday to share their joy at winning the E! award for the best Memorable Reality TV moment.

The source explains: “Ekin is in a great spot in LA, as are she and Davide as a couple and that she is focusing on her next big project to be revealed later this week.

“She is currently in LA, loves living in the sun and planning big things.”

Pals: Davide was joined on Saturday night by Anita Gunnarsdottir (left) and Matthildur Ylfa Þorsteinsd (right). The pair sat next to him during the KSI fight before sharing a taxi together

Davide was spotted at a party with two Icelandic women in London on Saturday while his girlfriend Ekin-Su was away and the moment was captured by an onlooker.

The Love Island winner was joined by a friend as they got into a taxi with the girls after watching the KSI v Swarmz and KSI v Pineda fights at the O2 Arena.

In footage of the moment obtained by The Sun, the Love Island star was joined by Anita Gunnarsdottir and Matthildur Ylfa Þorsteinsd – who sat next to him during the fight.

Moving on: Putting the drama aside, the pair both took to Instagram on Tuesday to share their joy at winning the E! award for the best Memorable Reality TV moment

Beautiful: Perhaps with Davide in mind, the Turkish-born model and actress later enjoyed a sumptuous meal at the romantic Catch LA restaurant before preparing for her return flight to England

He was reportedly seen chatting and laughing with the duo as they left the venue before sharing a taxi together.

While the video showed Davide laughing in the back seat of the taxi with one of the girls, while the other leaned forward.

MailOnline at the time reached out to representatives for Davide and Ekin-Su for comment.