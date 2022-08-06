Ekin-Su arrives in Essex to see friends and family but admits to ‘missing my man’ Davide

She flew back to the UK this week after spending nearly two months in the villa.

And Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu is finally back in her hometown of Essex to see her friends and family, as she admits to missing “my husband” Davide Sanclimenti.

The Love Island winner, 27, took to her Instagram Stories on Friday to reveal that she had finally returned home after winning the show alongside boyfriend Davide.

Back home: Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu is finally back in her hometown of Essex to see her friends and family as she admits to missing ‘my husband’ Davide Sanclimenti

Looking stunning in a full made up face and a pink corduroy jacket, she said: ‘So I’m back in Essex guys, and it’s freezing in the UK.

‘It takes some getting used to this weather, but it is of course very nice to see the family, the neighbors and of course my good friends again tomorrow.

She added: “I miss my husband, but I know I will see him soon. I love the support, I love you all!’

It comes after Davide came into town with a group of friends as they welcomed him back to Manchester after winning the show.

After spending time with Ekin in the UK and attending the Love Island reunion show, the Italian stallion, 27, was eager to spend time with his friends while enjoying a Friday night out.

Davide went back to Manchester without Ekin-Su, who stayed in London to enjoy her own time with family and friends after the show.

The owner of the Shisha bar chain was welcomed with open arms by his friends who threw him a ‘welcome home’ party at his luxurious city center apartment.

Shared in a snap to his Instagram account, Davide posed with his Love Island briefcase bearing his name in pink letters with the skyline as the background.

He’s back! The owner of the Shisha bar chain was welcomed with open arms by his friends who threw him a ‘welcome home’ party at his luxury city center apartment

The series winner also chose a yellow polo top and blue chino-style shorts for the occasion. He then paired the ensemble with a pair of white sneakers and dark shades to complete his go home look.

He smiled as he stood in front of a “welcome home” sign next to a collection of gold balloons in his luxurious apartment.

He also tagged his location, offering fans a glimpse of his Manchester apartment with fantastic views over the city.

Winners: The party comes after Davide and Ekin-Su headed to their first romantic evening together in London to celebrate their win (pictured)

After the meeting, Davide went out in a lightly unbuttoned yellow shirt with blue skinny jeans and white trainers.

Davide’s return to Manchester comes after Davide and Ekin-Su had their first romantic evening together since leaving the villa.

Their time on the show has made the couple hugely famous, so they decided to head out together for a romantic evening to celebrate their win.

And on their date night, they looked happier than ever as they held hands and toured a huge grin on their faces.

While posing for a variety of sweet snaps, Ekin-Su wore a glamorous black dress with a crew neckline and a corset bustier.

The pair recently filmed an explosive Love Island reunion show, which airs Sunday.

But instead of attending the after-party at fellow contestant Antigoni Buxton’s house, they opted instead for an intimate dinner at Hakkasan in Mayfair.