Eiza Gonzalez takes the plunge in a skintight LBD while attending Art Basel in Miami

Eiza Gonzalez was a sizzling sensation when she showed up Friday night at this year’s star-studded Art Basel extravaganza in Miami Beach.

Top shelf stars ranging from Kim Kardashian to Serena Williams to Leonardo DiCaprio have been taken in by making their presence felt at the buzzing art show.

Among them was Eiza, 32, who shoved her enviably slim frame into a form-fitting black cocktail dress that exposed a bit of cleavage.

Her sizzling ensemble, with a touch of colorful floral embroidery across her tight midriff, was cut high enough to show off her shapely legs.

The Mexico City-born actress was seen holding hands with a friend as she strutted her stuff that night in a pair of sleek, open-toed heels.

Fans will finally be able to catch Eiza in The Three-Body Problem, a Netflix series based on the science fiction novel by Chinese author Liu Cixin.

Game Of Thrones showrunners David Benioff and DB Weiss write the program together with Alexander Woo, who has written series such as True Blood.

The show revolves around Earthlings coming into contact with an alien civilization as they grapple with the lingering effects of Mao’s Cultural Revolution in China.

On a personal level, Eiza was rumored to be Jason Momoa’s rebound girlfriend earlier this year in the wake of his split from wife Lisa Bonet.

Multiple People insiders began claiming that Jason was having a romance with Eiza, though a source said, “It’s nothing serious yet.”

Jason was recently spotted solo in front of the cameras attending the premiere of Eiza’s latest film Ambulance.

“They’re dating. He cares about her. He’s in a great place, working on Fast X. He’s pretty busy and he’s in a good place,” a source told the outlet.

But by June they would have broken up, with one People credit: ‘They’re just very different people.’

A few years back in 2018, Eiza was in a whirlwind relationship with movie dreamboat Josh Duhamel, who had recently split from his wife Fergie.

She then enjoyed a summer romance in 2020 with Timothée Chalamet not long after his split from Johnny Depp’s daughter Lily-Rose Depp.

Looks good! Later on Saturday, Eiza showed off another beautiful ensemble for her Instagram followers

Reflective: The actress glowed in a crop top covered in mirrored chain-strap panels