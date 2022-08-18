WhatsNew2Day
Eiza González steps out in style wearing cowboy boots adorned with silver stars for coffee run in LA

Entertainment
By Merry

1660097017 991 Kate Middleton writes to a six year old girl who invited Prince

Eiza González stepped out in style on Wednesday for a coffee run in Los Angeles.

The 32-year-old Mexican actress wore a light blue long-sleeved shirt with buttons and dark skinny jeans.

The Mexico City native completed her look with high black cowboy boots adorned with silver stars.

Coffee run: Eiza González stepped out in style for a coffee run in Los Angeles on Wednesday

Eiza had her long dark brown hair parted down the middle and below her shoulders.

The Baby Driver star let her natural beauty shine with just a touch of makeup.

She wore sunglasses, dangling earrings and necklaces.

Eiza also added a pop of color with turquoise nail polish.

Stylish look: The 32-year-old Mexican actress wore a light blue long-sleeved shirt with buttons and dark skinny jeans

Ashley Graham flashes her tummy in a purple bikini

Cool Boots: The Mexico City native completed her look with high black cowboy boots decorated with silver stars

The actress and singer can then be seen in the upcoming Apple TV+ anthology series Extrapolations.

The show will focus on the effects climate change has had on the world through interconnected stories.

The series will feature an ensemble cast including Meryl Streep, Tobey Maguire and Forest Whitaker.

Coming soon: Eiza, appearing in Paris in April, will next be featured in the upcoming Apple TV+ anthology series Extrapolations.

A broadcast date for the eight-episode series has not yet been announced.

Eiza starred in the robbery thriller Ambulance, directed and produced by Michael Bay, 57, which hit US theaters in April.

The film was based on the 2005 Danish film of the same name and earned a whopping $51 million worldwide.

Eiza began dating actor Jason Momoa, 43, earlier this year and they recently rekindled their relationship after breaking up after three months of dating.

Heist Thriller: The singer and actress starred in the robbery thriller Ambulance, directed and produced by Michael Bay, 57, which released in US theaters in April

