Eiza Gonzalez steps out in Los Angeles after confirming Jason Momoa romance

Eiza Gonzalez looked ready to get started in Los Angeles on Friday.

The 32-year-old was spotted wearing cream straight-leg pants, a pastel green cropped sweater combo and white slingback heels as she exited the San Vicente bungalows in the West Hollywood area.

The Ambulance star carried a brown and white bag in one hand and her phone in the other.

Her long dark locks were styled straight. She wore natural-looking makeup and dark sunglasses.

The Mexican-American actress enjoys pampering herself for a while.

The Godzilla vs Kong actress posted a video of her getting a lymphatic drainage massage and wrote on her Instagram stories, “@flavialanini I love you girl (heart emoji) the most amazing lymphatic massage.”

Speculation that the Fearless singer has rekindled her romance with Aquaman star Jason Momoa, 42, was confirmed after the pair were spotted taking a motorcycle ride through Malibu together.

The outing took place three days after the Dune star was involved in a head-on crash in the Calabasas area. Fortunately no one was injured.

Eiza and Jason dated for several months before breaking up last month.

People reports that an insider has told them the couple is taking things as they come.

“Jason is a nice guy. Eiza likes to hang out with him. She’s also super focused on her career and has no intention of complicating things.’

“In life she is where she wants to be now and she is very happy about that. She will see Jason when they are in the same town. She keeps in touch with him.’