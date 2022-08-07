Eiza Gonzalez shows off her eye-catching physique in a bikini while spending time in Sardinia

She has become known for showing off her flawless physique on screen and on social media.

And on Friday afternoon, Eiza González showed her striking form as she spent time on a yacht in Sardinia, Italy.

The 32-year-old performer seemed to make the most of her time in the sun during the trip while enjoying the company of her friends.

González left little to the imagination while rocking a leopard print bikini top.

The Godzilla vs. Kong actress showed off her curvy hips with a matching bottom.

The artist wore various jewelry and wore black sunglasses.

Her gorgeous dark brown hair was tied back at one point, although she later let it fall to her shoulders and back.

González also added a bit of color to her look for the day with a floral print cover-up.

The artist is currently featured in the upcoming anthology series Extrapolations.

The show will focus on the effects climate change has had on the world through interconnected stories.

The program will also feature the talents of an ensemble cast including Meryl Streep, Tobey Maguire and Forest Whitaker, among many others.

Extrapolations were initially reported to be in development in December 2020.

Much of the cast was brought together over the course of 2021, when González was also added to the production. The eight-episode program will currently air on Apple TV+ at an unspecified future date.

The actress’ most recent appearance in a major movie was in the recently released feature film Ambulance.

The film was based on the Danish film of the same name, which was released earlier in 2005.

Ambulance revolves around a pair of brothers who hijack a medical transport vehicle and take a few first responders hostage as they attempt a robbery.

The Michael Bay-directed film also starred artists such as Jake Gyllenhaal and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II.

Production took place last year and much of the filming took place in Los Angeles.

Ambulance finally premiered in France last March, with a wide release in April.

The film received a generally positive reception from critics, grossing a total of $51,309,115 worldwide, according to Box Office Mojo.

González spoke about working with Bay during an interview with screen frenzywhere she noted that she got close to the director of Ambulance during the filming process.

“I think meeting Michael was the most surprising part, because he’s such a… He’ll hate me if I say this, but he’s such a kid,” she said.

The performer then revealed that she and the filmmaker didn’t get along well at first.

She stated: “When we started filming I was a little scared and obviously terrified because he has a very strong personality and we had a round. In week two we had a big round in which we went together.’

González noted that while the production process was not easy, she began to understand Bay’s methods.

‘We bump into each other a lot, but that’s part of the creative process. It’s kind of talking about what your thoughts are and then finding common ground,” she explained.