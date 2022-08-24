Eiza Gonzalez makes jaws drop as she steps out for a girls’ night in LA

Eiza Gonzalez put on a sizzling show when she stepped out on Tuesday night with some of her best friends in Los Angeles.

The 32-year-old actress modeled a semi-sheer maroon striped coord, complete with a ruffled crop top that showed off her chiseled abs.

She tucked her slim pins into matching bootcut pants with high-waisted shapewear underneath to protect her modesty.

She strolled through the bustling streets of LA in a pair of black patent leather slippers, holding a beige leather bag under her arm.

Gonzalez’s wavy brunette hair was worn and tucked behind her ears to reveal a pair of sparkly earrings.

The starlet and her friends were first spotted driving through the West Hollywood area, with Gonzalez in the driver’s seat of her black luxury vehicle.

The trio took dinner at the San Vicente Bungalows, a members-only club frequented by Hollywood’s latest and greatest.

Earlier in the day, Gonzalez caught the attention of her 7.5 million Instagram followers when she shared outtakes from a new Bulgari campaign.

She stunned in black and white photos taken by Greg Williams for Elle magazine.

The Ambulance actress wrote in the caption: ‘@elleusa featuring the extremely talented @gregwilliamsphotography for @bulgari.’

The Mexican-born actress wore different, striking black outfits for each of the photos, giving them a sophisticated feel.

In the first photo, she held up her arm to reveal an intricate, three-piece snake bracelet on her wrist.

It was paired with matching large stud earrings that she showed off her hair behind her ears.

A second outtake showed Gonzalez – who hails from Mexico City – in a form-fitting velvet bodysuit.

The post continued with Eiza styled in a striking fur coat and hat combination, with the dramatically oversized bucket-style accessory covering her eyes.

She draped the coat over her body and held it closed as one side fell off her shoulder.

Eiza’s neck was adorned with a striking necklace inlaid with jewels—another snake-style piece.

The entertainer put on an artful show as she posed with a twinkling piece of jewelry in her mouth, creating seductive images.

She’s been working with the brand for over a year, and she posted a close-up of a Bulgari necklace she wore at an ambulance premiere in June.

In July 2021, the stunner was announced as the company’s first Latin American ambassador.

Aside from her successful partnership with the brand, the artist has been engaged in acting work.

Last week she posted a series of photos from her time working on The Three Body Problem.

She wrote in the caption, “Can’t believe I finally wrapped S1 of The Three Body Problem. ?!?!’

Reflecting on her time during filming, she added: ‘This is arguably the most emotional and insane 10…11? months of my life. Blood Sweat and tears [were] left herein.

“This job was humble and an exercise in growth, and while I can’t share any of our show (all in due course), this time in England (I’ll miss you) has been insanely cathartic to say the least.”

Speaking to her fans, she added: “I can’t wait for you all to experience this amazing, incredible show! Thank you to our entire team for your tireless work. I love my cast.’

Then she called out the behind-the-scenes creatives of the upcoming Netflix sci-fi series as she said, “I love DB Weiss, Benioff, Alex Woo and Rose [Cartwright]. See you in another dimension.’

In her personal life, she has been seen enjoying time with new boyfriend Jason Momoa.