Eiza Gonzalez flaunts physique in dazzling red strapless gown at Academy Museum Gala in LA

Eiza Gonzalez made a breathtaking arrival at the second annual Academy Museum Gala, to be held Saturday night at the museum’s Los Angeles headquarters.

The actress, 32, channeled Jessica Rabbit as she showed off her figure in a strapless red sequined dress.

The Baby Driver starlet’s dazzling gown trailed behind her as she made her way down the red carpet.

Her dark brown hair was worn in a sleek bun and she was given a glowing complexion paired with a glossy nude lip.

For some extra sparkle, Eiza wore a beautiful diamond necklace and matching earrings.

Just before taking the carpet, Eiza was photographed posing for a few selfies with model friend Kaia Gerber.

Cindy Crawford’s 21-year-old daughter looked like sheer perfection in a moody purple and black mesh dress.

Julia Roberts is expected to receive the first-ever Icon Award at the Academy Museum Gala, which will be held for the second time this year.

When first held last September, the star-studded event managed to raise a whopping $11 million for the new museum, per The Hollywood Reporter.

Other honors this year include Doctor Strange star Tilda Swinton, who is receiving the Visionary Award, which “honours an artist or scholar whose extensive body of work has advanced the cinematic art.”

The Vantage Award honoring “an artist or scholar who has helped contextualize and challenge dominant narratives surrounding cinema” goes to Steve McQueen, director of 12 Years A Slave and Shame.

Parasite producer Miky Lee, who is also Vice-Chairman of the Academy Museum Board, will receive the Pillar Award in honor of her “exemplary leadership and support for the Academy Museum.”

Oscar-winning actresses Lupita Nyong’o and Halle Berry will co-chair the gala with TV impresario Ryan Murphy and successful horror producer Jason Blum.

Former TCM presenter Jacqueline Stewart, who was named head of the Academy Museum in July, praised Julia earlier this year when it was announced she would receive the icon award.

Over the course of her extensive and renowned career, Julia has embodied iconic characters and memorable roles. We are excited to honor her continued excellence in the industry and contribution to the arts,” she gushed.

“We are very grateful to Julia, Miky, Steve and Tilda, Rolex and our co-chairs and the host committee for making our second annual gala a night to remember.”

The Academy Museum opened just four days after the first gala last year, sparking a storm of controversy over its political leanings.

Critics have criticized the museum for emphasizing the contributions of various minorities to the American film industry, while virtually ignoring the white Jewish immigrants from Central and Eastern Europe who played a major role in creating Hollywood.

The museum responded to the backlash by announcing in March that they will add a permanent exhibit highlighting the Jewish history of the film industry.