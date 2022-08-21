Eiza Gonzalez catches eyes in stunning orange blouse and slacks while grabbing coffee

<!–

Eiza Gonzalez caught the eye of onlookers while drinking coffee in Beverly Hills on Saturday.

The 32-year-old actress wore a light orange blouse held by only a few small white buttons.

She also added matching pants to the look and she walked in pink flats.

The Mexican resident shielded her eyes from the harsh California sun with thin black sunglasses.

Her long brown locks were parted in the middle and fell down her back and stopped in the middle.

The lips of the Baby Driver actress were painted a beautiful light pink and she adorned it with little dangling earrings.

Hard at work: González’ appearance came out during the filming of the television show The Three-Body Problem (photo 2020)

González’s appearance came in the middle of filming for her TV show The Three-Body Problem.

The Three-Body Problem revolves around people meeting aliens for the first time.

The I Care a Lot star will appear alongside Marvel actor Benedict Wong, Game of Thrones star John Bradley and Doctor Who actor Liam Cunningham.

Co-star: The I Care a Lot star will appear alongside Marvel actor Benedict Wong (pictured 2016), Game of Thrones star John Bradley and Doctor Who actor Liam Cunningham

Upcoming Appearance: While filming The Three-Body Problem, González will next appear in the Apple TV+ anthology series Extrapolations (photo 2021)

While filming The Three-Body Problem, González will next be featured in the Apple TV+ anthology series Extrapolations.

The show will focus on the effects climate change has had on the world through interconnected stories.

The series will feature an ensemble cast including Meryl Streep, Tobey Maguire and Forest Whitaker.

A broadcast date for the eight-episode series has not yet been announced.