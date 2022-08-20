Eiza Gonzalez bares her washboard abs in lavender athleisure set as she steps out with her dog in LA

<!–

Eiza Gonzalez was a vision of beauty as she stepped out on Friday in a lilac combo in LA.

The 32-year-old Mexican-born actress bare her flat abs in the two-piece set, which featured high-waisted bottoms and a crop top.

Eiza looked effortlessly cool donning brown sunglasses as her dogs followed along.

The Ambulance star – who hails from Mexico City – showed off her enviable figure in the body-attached look.

Her sleeveless top had a round neck that completely covered her chest and flared into a curvaceous crop.

Gonzalez’s pants had a thick waistband with a criss-cross drawstring in the middle.

She rounded off the casual look with a pair of classic white Converse Chuck Taylor low-top sneakers.

Eiza looked quintessentially gorgeous with her long, dark brown locks falling in a loose curl pattern over one shoulder.

She stacked several fine gold chains around her neck, the pieces varying in size.

The fashion-forward entertainer also wore a pair of thin earrings and understated rings.

She showed off a bright green hue on her short nails and slung a black Louis Vuitton bag over her shoulder.

The actress and singer can then be seen in the upcoming Apple TV+ anthology series Extrapolations.

The show will focus on the effects climate change has had on the world through interconnected stories.

The series will feature an ensemble cast including Meryl Streep, Tobey Maguire and Forest Whitaker.

A broadcast date for the eight-episode series has not yet been announced.