Eiza Gonzalez bares her toned tummy in cropped cardigan as she steps out in Los Angeles

Eiza Gonzalez dressed casually on Monday as she went grocery shopping in Los Angeles’ trendy West Hollywood neighborhood.

The 32-year-old Ambulance actress wore a shrunken brown cropped vest that revealed her taut stomach.

The pin-up paired it with black gaucho pants that closed at her calves and went barefoot with black tape on her ankle before donning gold shoes.

Effortless Style: Eiza Gonzalez dressed casually on Monday while going grocery shopping in Los Angeles’ trendy West Hollywood neighborhood; here she went barefoot with black tape on one of her ankles

The Mexico City native wore her long, shiny dark brown hair down so that it fell over one side of her chest.

The locks were straight and she rocked a section off center giving way to a subtle curtain bang.

Eiza modeled a pair of rectangular, tortoiseshell sunglasses with a dark tint on the lenses while on the move.

She looked bright under the accessory and wore a dainty, thin necklace.

Fit: The 32-year-old Ambulance actress wore a shrunken brown cropped vest that revealed her tight tummy; in this image she added shoes

The Baby Driver star’s thin top had a plunging neckline and fastened at the front with three small links.

Her high-waisted pants complemented her slim six-foot-tall frame, and she wore slip-on shoes with espadrille soles.

Gonzalez rocked a mint green manicure while holding a drink in one hand and her phone in the other.

It comes just days after the beauty was spotted on a hunting day while on vacation in Sardinia.

Fashionable: She paired her sweater with black gaucho pants that were cut off at her calves and slipped her feet into flats

The bomb will appear in Apple TV+’s upcoming anthology drama series Extrapolations about climate change.

It will focus on the effects climate change has had on the world through interconnected narratives.

The show will also feature Meryl Streep, Tobey Maguire and Forest Whitaker.

Eiza’s latest appearance on the silver screen came with the release of Ambulance, which was based on the Danish film of the same name released earlier in 2005.

Upcoming work: The bombshell will appear in Apple TV+’s upcoming climate change anthology drama series Extrapolations; seen in July in Paris

As for her personal life, Gonzalez appears to be rekindling her month-long romance with actor Jason Momoa, 43.

The two became an item after his split from longtime love Lisa Bonet, with whom he shares 15-year-old daughter Lola Iolani and 13-year-old son Nakoa-Wolf.

Last month an insider told People“Jason is a cool guy. Eiza likes to hang out with him. She’s also super focused on her career and has no intention of complicating things.’

The source added: ‘In life she is where she wants to be now and very happy about that. She will see Jason when they are in the same town. She keeps in touch with him.’