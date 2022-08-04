Eilish McColgan takes gold in the 10,000m final 32 years after her mother’s Commonwealth success

Some 32 years after the last of her mother’s two Commonwealth Games titles, Eilish McColgan contributed once more to the family business of glorious distance running with a thrilling gold medal in the 10,000m final.

It has been a difficult year for the Scot, who suffered a difficult bout from Covid in April and saw her World Cup slope ‘turn to s***’ last month due to a hamstring injury.

But how that evaporated on Wednesday night when she outpaced Kenyan Irene Cheptai out of the last corner than the first big win of her career. When they crossed paths, the crowd threw the loudest heard at an athletics event in this country since Super Saturday at the London Olympics.

Eilish McColgan successfully won a thrilling gold medal in the 10,000m final (above)

After being harassed by her mother, former world champion Liz Nuttall, she said: ‘I couldn’t have asked for more – my family was here, the crowd in those last 100 meters, well it was shaking my own body.

“I wouldn’t have finished it without the audience. I wanted it so badly. This is my fourth Commonwealths and I’ve come sixth each time – I was ready to win the medal. I really wanted gold in the last 200 meters. It’s crazy.’

However, she ran faster than Kenya’s Irene Cheptai out of the last corner on Wednesday night

McColgan celebrated with her mother – who watched in the crowd – after the race

Nuttall, the champion of the same discipline in 1986 and 1990, said: ‘As a mother, not even a coach, it’s great to see your daughter win this race. And to win it in the same event I won it in.

“She ran the race I always knew she was capable of running. It was great to see. It was very nerve-wracking. This has taken a long time for Eilish. She sorted it all out. I know the hard work she does. It’s fantastic that it all came together and she won.’