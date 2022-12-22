Eighties icon Kim Wilde, 62, reveals she split from and divorced her husband Hal Fowler last year

Kim Wilde revealed that she split from and then divorced her husband Hal Fowler last year in a shocking statement to fans on Wednesday night.

The 1980s singer, 62, married writer and actor Hal, 54, in 1996 after the former couple met while performing in rock opera Tommy.

The couple married within six months of meeting and had two children together, Harry, now 23, and Rose, now 21.

A joint statement on Kim’s Twitter page read, “Kim Wilde and Hal Fowler would like to announce that they amicably separated and divorced last year.

“There is no third party involved. They remain on good terms and wish only the best for each other in the next stages of their lives. No further comments or statements will be made.”

Kim became a music icon after releasing the hit Kids In America in 1981, which peaked at No. 2 in the UK and sold over three million records worldwide.

The musician has shared in the past how she enjoyed her newfound anonymity after changing her last name to his.

The Checkered Love star stepped back from the music industry to live a secluded life with Dracula and Solo: A Star Wars Story actor Hal and their two children.

Kim previously blamed her iconic Kids In America song for propelling her to superstardom, but she recently dipped a toe back into the spotlight by performing a greatest hits tour.

In September, Kim admitted it’s a “nice surprise” that fans still love her music and are willing to buy tickets to see her on stage.

In a candid interview, the singer shared how “I didn’t really believe there would be another audience for me” due to the fact that she was now a married mother of two rather than the single twentysomething of her heyday.

As she prepared for her nationwide tour, the pop star reflected on her long career and shared her joy that her fans continue to support her, noting that many of them “grew up” with her.

She said The mirror: ‘I didn’t really believe there would be an audience for me as a married mother of two.

“I thought all of Kim Wilde’s romance was single and 21. That’s a different Kim Wilde than the one she’s presented with. But the audience loves it, which is a nice surprise.

The star went on to say that her followers have embraced her age and she feels relaxed and happy enough to be her full self on stage.

She explained, “I think my audience grew up with me, so there’s a sense that we’re all in it together, there’s joy about that.”

“I love singing my hits, I love the way it brings so much happiness to my audience and I love how generous they are to me. They know I’m 61 – no one pretends; it gives me warts and stuff.’

While Kim loves being in the spotlight and releasing her biggest hits, including You Keep Me Hangin’ On, Cambodia and Checkered Love, things weren’t always rosy, with the star emerging from the limelight faded at the height of her fame.

The star stepped back from the music industry to live a secluded life with her family, with Kim blaming her iconic Kids In America song.

She explained how she had to “step away” from the song after being “determined by it after singing it consistently for 16 years.”

She explained, “I was fed up with singing, that’s one of the reasons I gave up. I fell in love with it. I was defined by that number from 20 to 36 and there was a part of it that was pretty limiting, so I had to stop.”

The blonde bombshell went on to say she needed time out as the ‘turbulence’ of being a pop star was getting ‘tiring’ and that after she decided to start a family with Hal, it was a ‘really good time’ seemed to hit pause. music career.

Kim’s international anthem Kids In America was the work of her brother Ricky and father, original British rock and roller Marty Wilde, and at one point was selling 60,000 copies a day.

She had seven more Top Ten singles in the UK, but never a number one, but her adaptation of the Motown classic You Keep Me Hangin’ On, which topped the US Billboard chart in 1986.

Last year she spoke of missing out in the UK but getting the win in the US.

She sold over 30 million records and won hearts for her gorgeous looks – something she was very proud of.

She said, “I’m very grateful to have my mom’s gorgeous nose and my dad’s fabulous mouth,” but revealed she was bullied for her “Mick Jagger lips.”

She continued about her figure: ‘I had long legs and they went well with jeans. I knew how to wear jeans, that’s for sure.’