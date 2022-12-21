Eighth annual NYS Craft Brewers Festival coming to Albany

ALBANY, NY (NEWS10) — Cheers, craft beer aficionados. The eighth annual New York State Craft Brewers Festival is coming to Albany on January 28, 2023 at the Desmond Hotel in Crowne Plaza. Tickets for the event are available online.

More than 50 breweries from across New York will be on hand, delivering award-winning beer. New and seasoned craft beer fans are welcome to discover new styles, flavors and brands and have the chance to meet the brewers behind the beer. Brewery owners and representatives will be pouring at the events.

Local Albany food vendors will also be present at the event. The New York State Craft Brewers Festival is committed to the highest level of care and professionalism, with the goal of providing an authentic craft beer experience for everyone.