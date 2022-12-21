Eighth annual NYS Craft Brewers Festival coming to Albany

News
By Jacky
Eighth annual NYS Craft Brewers Festival coming to Albany

ALBANY, NY (NEWS10) — Cheers, craft beer aficionados. The eighth annual New York State Craft Brewers Festival is coming to Albany on January 28, 2023 at the Desmond Hotel in Crowne Plaza. Tickets for the event are available online.

More than 50 breweries from across New York will be on hand, delivering award-winning beer. New and seasoned craft beer fans are welcome to discover new styles, flavors and brands and have the chance to meet the brewers behind the beer. Brewery owners and representatives will be pouring at the events.

Related Posts

Pair accused of providing minors with weed in Castleton

What do MailOnline readers really think about Zelensky not…

DEC: Hunter's Facebook post leads police to illegal…

Parents lose legal war against gender identity and sex being…

Local Albany food vendors will also be present at the event. The New York State Craft Brewers Festival is committed to the highest level of care and professionalism, with the goal of providing an authentic craft beer experience for everyone.

You might also like More from author

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More