Eight Yakuza games will be added to PlayStation Plus this year

Sony has announced that it brings eight games of the (mostly) beloved Yakuza series to PlayStation Plus for the rest of the year, with the first in August. Be warned though: if you’re subscribed to the basic PlayStation Plus Essential tier, you’ll only get one of the games.

The whole thing starts with Yakuza: like a dragon (a great place to start for those new to the series), which will be one of the monthly PlayStation Plus games for August. That means you can claim it with any PS Plus subscription, no matter what tier you pay for. The other monthly games are also some heavy hitters. there is Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2which my colleague Andrew Webster said is “might be the perfect video game remaster”, and Little nightmaresa horror game along the lines of limbo. Sony’s also offer a PlayStation Plus discount on rollerdromereleased on August 16, which is described as an “intense shooter-skater hybrid set in an evocative retro future.”

Extra and Premium subscribers also get access to Yakuza 0, Yakuza Kiwamiand Yakuza Kiwami 2 in August, as the games come to the game catalog. Sony says the remasters of Yakuza 3, 4and 5 together with Yakuza 6: The Song of Life will be available to Extra and Premium subscribers later this year.

In some ways, this move was almost essential for Sony – the Yakuza series started out on PlayStation consoles, but in recent years the best way to play it has arguably been on Xbox Game Pass or the excellent PC ports. Now that Sony has reconfigured PlayStation Plus to be more competitive with Microsoft’s service, folks with PS4s and PS5s (and an Extra or Premium subscription) can also just sit down and pick up the series.