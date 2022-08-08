Eight-time Brazilian jiu-jitsu world champ dies after being ‘shot in the head by a police officer’

Brazilian jiu-jitsu world champion Leandro Lo died on Sunday after being shot in the head, his lawyer has confirmed.

Lo, 33, whose full name was Leandro Lo Pereira do Nascimento, was at a concert in the Brazilian city of Sao Paulo when he got into an altercation with another man and was shot in the forehead.

He was taken to hospital but was pronounced brain dead hours later.

The police report on the death says a witness saw police officer Henrique Otavio Oliviera Velozo grab a bottle from Lo’s table during the concert at Clube Sirio and make threatening gestures with it just before his death, according to a report on MMA fighting.

That resulted in Lo Velozo pinning to the ground, and when they were separated, the officer reportedly pulled out a pistol and shot the fighter in the forehead.

He was taken to the Dr. Arthur Ribeiro de Saboya Hospital, but never regained consciousness.

Media in Sao Paulo reported that a murder investigation is underway and that Velozo is still at large.

Lo was one of the most successful Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu athletes of all time, winning eight World Black Belt Championships since 2012.

He added several International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation trophies to his long list of achievements, with eight Pan American titles, seven Copa Podio Grand Prix, two European Opens and four Brazilian Nationals to his credit.

Lo’s death sent shockwaves through the mixed martial arts world, with stars and pundits paying tribute to him on social media.

Former UFC fighter Kenny Florian called it, “A very sad day for the BJJ community. Leandro was a legend.’

He was joined by Brazilian former UFC heavyweight champion Junior dos Dantos, who tweeted: “Rest in peace champion” accompanied by a praying emoji.

UFC commentator John Gooden spoke for many when he wrote: “Sad to hear about the tragic loss of Leandro Lo. One of the best Jiu Jitsu players ever. Absolutely tragic. My condolences to his family and friends.