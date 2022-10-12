Eight predictions for the 2022-23 Toronto Maple Leafs

I’ve already written a few pieces about what I expect from the upcoming seasonbut since it’s that time of year — and I do a Leafs radio show daily — it only makes sense that I write another one and get my pre-season opinions on the Leafs on the record.

They are as follows:

They get very, very good

My buddy JD Bunkis has been saying (sensibly) for years that the Leafs have had enough good players, but the puzzle pieces don’t fit. Wasn’t that the case with the fourth line, when Jason Spezza was a fixture? He was an excellent contributor, an excellent Leaf. But with him there, what should your fourth rule be?

Their current fourth line are David Kampf, one of the league’s top defensive centers, Zach Aston-Reese, a physical forward who has earned Selke votes in the past, and Nicolas Aube-Kubel, a man who just won the Cup with a very good bottom -six. Their role is clear: take out the opposition, hit them, predict, play with energy and move the game from their own side to the other.

The rest up front has been proven. They have three pretty good defensive pairs when healthy, and they had such bad goalkeeping last year and still 115 points, so they’re not asking Matt Murray or Ilya Samsonov to be Georges Vezina’s second coming.

This team is (somewhere on the margins of) a 110 point team and there is room to be better than that.

Whether it’s injuries or performance, the Leafs get one more NHL goalkeeper to get games into the playoffs

There are a number of scenarios that could unfold with Murray and Samsonov. But the outcome the Leafs want – Murray both well and healthy, Samsonov well and healthy – is probably not the most likely. Murray has played in 47 games together in the past two seasons. Whether he is injured or struggling, whether Samsonov is injured or struggling, it seems a more likely outcome that in February the Leafs will look at their team and say: “We need more certainty in the net, what should we do to help someone else? here?” They got the best guys they could from what was available, that doesn’t mean someone else won’t be available in the season.

If they ask Erik Källgren to play a dozen games this year, then the plan has gone the wrong way.

Big core years

Last season, Auston Matthews scored 60, Mitch Marner had about 100 points and William Nylander and John Tavares had about one point per game. The three younger guys there should hit those totals again or better, which should be appreciated by fans. It’s not often you find yourself watching prime-aged, legit superstars every night. The years when some franchises struggle to get those guys… phew. Don’t forget how unpleasant it can be.

With Muzzin’s health a constant question mark, D-depth becomes a focus

As a player and as a man, Jake Muzzin is someone the Leafs are proud of. But he had a pre-season quote about “having a lot of miles” on him after he didn’t feel great, and that’s his reality. He also makes $5.625 million against the cap, and is a man the team leans on to provide defensive stability. If they don’t have it available, the questions begin (including how best to use their salary cap dollars). They’ll be looking at their D-depth, which is actually…better than years past. Timothy Liljegren isn’t far off, Jordie Benn should be an option, Victor Mete is waiting in the AHL…there’s a good chance the Leafs are using a lot of defenders this season, but the D-Corps should stay pretty solid no matter who there is playing.

Staying healthy is becoming a topic of conversation

Last season, their top four forwards were generally healthy, with 305 out of 328 appearances. Beyond that, Rielly played 82, Brodie played 82, Kerfoot played 82, Bunting played 79, Kampf played 82, Engvall played 78… they were a pretty healthy bunch. That leads to continuity and seasons of 115 points, but it is never guaranteed.

I’m curious if that’s something the team deserves credit for (they lean heavily on a sports science department that prioritizes health, nutrition and sleep), or if they were just lucky last season. To win the division, they need health again, and if they don’t have it, how much do we talk about it?

Nick Robertson will matter in a way

I say “in some capacity” because I think it can be as a player, but also as a trade piece. The reality of Leafs is – as it has been for years – this year is more important than making plans for the future, and while Robertson may have more than 30 goal seasons in store in the future, you need players now. If they run into trouble where they have to add a player immediately – like at the trade deadline – would he be an option to go the other way?

Or there’s another possibility that his preseason showed signs of something the Leafs really need and have in him right now: a cheap contributor. He looked great. If his salary shows that he can score goals, wouldn’t the team love it?

Kylea Dubas – who is in the last year of his contract – will receive a short extension around Christmas

For all of the above optimism, I think the Leafs will be at or around the top of their division by Christmas. If so, they will have to make huge decisions related to the previous topic: what will they give up in the future to get better this season, to go “all in”? And can you have a GM in a position to make such important decisions that you don’t trust enough to declare an extension? If you don’t trust him to make those calls, should he be in power? I think to avoid some of the awkwardness, if the Leafs are good, Dubas will be extended into the season.

And finally,

There will be play-off success

That’s not to say they’re going to win the Stanley Cup, but… I can’t believe I’m writing this… the Leafs are going to win a playoff round and give the city a shot.

Listen, I have to talk about this team every day this year, I can’t go into it with pure pessimism. I’m sure the comment section will respond reasonably.

Leafs/Habs, 7 p.m., Wednesday nights Sportsnet. Let the game begin.