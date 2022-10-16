Eight people are shot and wounded at late night party in Virginia as police probe incident

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call the HPD Tipline at 540-574-5050

No arrests have been made as police have not yet identified the suspects in the case

All eight victims range from 18 to 27 years old and are believed to have suffered non-life-threatening injuries

The incident took place near James Madison University, but no students were injured

Eight people were injured by gunfire at a nighttime party near James Madison University (JMU) in Virginia early Sunday as police continue to search for one or more suspects.

The shooting took place around 2:20 a.m. on Devon Lane in Harrisonburg, where an unidentified person opened fire on a group of people during an “outdoor gathering,” the city announced on Facebook.

“The incident was isolated to the meeting that took place on Devon Lane and HPD does not believe there is any threat to the wider community at this time,” Harrisonburg Police said.

Devon Lane (pictured), where the incident took place, is mainly home to students, but also to local residents of the city

Five of the victims were rushed to Sentara RMH, just over two miles south of the shooting site.

Three additional people were transferred to the University of Virginia’s Health – University Hospital, an hour away.

Police are investigating whether more than one person was involved in the shooting as multiple shots were fired.

DailyMail.com has reached out to Harrisonburg Police for comment. Michael Parks, a spokesman for the city, said: WTOP that no students were injured in the shooting.

Harrisonburg Police said on Facebook that “no arrests” have been made and that all eight victims are between the ages of 18 and 27.

JMU students, staff and local residents usually live in the part of town where the incident took place, which is also a popular nightlife location for young adults.

