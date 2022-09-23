Eight-month-old baby has a NAIL CLIPPER surgically removed from his throat

<!–

An eight-month-old boy had to have a nail clipper surgically removed from his throat — after accidentally swallowing the tool.

Shocking photos show countless doctors desperately trying to remove clippers in the Nashik district of western India on Monday, September 19.

The little baby swallowed a 5cm nail clipper while playing and was immediately taken to hospital when his parents noticed.

A stunning X-ray clearly shows that the thing is stuck in the baby’s neck – almost blocking his entire throat.

After being referred to a specialist from Pawar Medical College in Adgaon, India, the toddler was operated on for an hour before removing the clippers.

The child survived and is doing well after the procedure.

