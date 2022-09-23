Eight-month-old baby has a NAIL CLIPPER surgically removed from his throat
An eight-month-old boy had to have a nail clipper surgically removed from his throat — after accidentally swallowing the tool.
Shocking photos show countless doctors desperately trying to remove clippers in the Nashik district of western India on Monday, September 19.
The little baby swallowed a 5cm nail clipper while playing and was immediately taken to hospital when his parents noticed.
A stunning X-ray clearly shows that the thing is stuck in the baby’s neck – almost blocking his entire throat.
After being referred to a specialist from Pawar Medical College in Adgaon, India, the toddler was operated on for an hour before removing the clippers.
The child survived and is doing well after the procedure.
The child survived and is doing well according to the procedure