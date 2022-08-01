Eight models gang-raped at gunpoint while shooting a music video at a South African mine

Eight models were raped at gunpoint by an armed gang while shooting a gospel music video near an illegal gold mine in South Africa.

The shocking crime occurred while the production team was filming in the wilderness near West Village, Krugersdorp, near Johannesburg on July 28.

The models and crew were each raped up to ten times, with the youngest victim being raped a 19-year-old ten times and the oldest 35 times.

The gang also systematically robbed the crew and girls of their cell phones, rings, jewelry, handbags, money and cameras.

The incident has shocked South Africa, with some of the highest crime and third-highest rape rates in the world, and renewed calls for chemical castration of convicted rapists.

Police have made mass arrests of illegal miners in the area after a firefight that left two people dead.

82 illegal miners are expected to appear in court today on charges of illegal mining, attempted murder, possession of explosives and violating immigration laws.

South African police forces killed two illegal miners in a firefight and injured another, but 17 escaped. Police also arrested 65 other illegal miners in the area for suspected immigration violations as they launched a massive manhunt for the rape gang in the wilderness.

Some of them are said to be responsible for the gang rape that took place in the illegal mine on Thursday.

There are many other illegal mines in the crime scene and the sound of the music is thought to have attracted the attention of illegal miners.

There were 12 women and 10 men involved in the filming and it is believed that all the models hired for the day were from nearby Johannesburg.

The girls tried to run as attackers in balaclavas stormed out of the bush, but the gang fired a volley of gunshots at them.

The models and production crew had to lie down and the gang whistled and ten more men in balaclavas emerged from the undergrowth.

The gang took the models into the bush one by one as the robberies continued and raped them up to ten times each before returning for another victim.

When South African police arrived on the scene, a firefight broke out and two illegal miners were shot dead and another injured, but 17 escaped.

The gold mines date back to 1887 when a rich seam was created at Witwatersrand and the town of Krugersdorp, where West Village grew into a boom town.

Police spokesman Brigadier General Brenda Muridil confirmed Friday evening that he had arrested 65 potential suspects for violating the immigration law.

She said police recovered firearms, explosives and unlicensed items belonging to the victims during the operation, but had not yet identified the 17 other men.

Police Minister Bheki Cele previously announced that three men had been arrested while police searched the area to find the other suspects.

He confirmed that police were investigating 32 cases of rape and one case of armed robbery and said the women were being taken to hospitals or safe places.

Their distraught parents were contacted to evict and retrieve the girls.

He said: “The operation will continue until all suspects are found and the response will be serious to show the state that our protection of young women is clear,” Cele said.

“Even the men were stripped naked and many were naked or just wearing their underpants.”

The minister said the police had many successful operations stopping operations at illegal mines where mostly illegal immigrants dig for gold.

They are known as Zama Zamas and are very dangerous, they terrorize, rape and rob the locals. There are often involved in expansive gun battles with the police.

They illegally venture into old closed mines and dig into the rock to try to find gold missed in what can be a lucrative operation.

But many die in collapsed tunnels or from infighting when a miner gets rich.

A West Village resident in Krugersdorp who spoke to News24 on condition of anonymity to avoid retaliation said the attack came as no surprise.

She said: ‘They have long terrorized the residents and we hear gunshots at night. It’s not something new. It’s an old and persistent problem that petrifies us all.

“Women have been raped and dragged into the bush before. The Zama Zamas is an old problem, but now we are in a place where it is destructive and dangerous.”

The villager said the illegal miners were fighting among themselves for the illegal property of the old mine and residents who used it for recreational and other purposes.

She added: “There are a lot of murders and fights between them and they fight and kill each other. Every morning you see their corpses along the road. It never ends’.

South Africa has the third highest crime rate in the world, according to the World Population Review, with “remarkably high rates of assault, rape, murder and other violent crime.”