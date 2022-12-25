Eight Healthy Ways to satisfy your sweet tooth!

It’s Monday and your diet has just started. Breakfast: A piece of toast with avocado, kale and eggs Lunch: A homemade chicken salad with lots of veggies and rice. Afternoon tea: A protein bar. Dinner: Salmon with steamed veggies. Dessert: A whole packet of cookies, ice cream and a block of chocolate. Does this sound familiar?

If you need your sugar fix but want to start improving your eating, it might be time to take control of your cravings. When you are eating regularly and have tasty meals and snacks on hand, your blood sugar levels and energy will remain more stable and you are less likely to have cravings or make poor choices.

The 80/20 rule, where 80 percent of your diet is based on healthy whole foods and 20 percent is reserved for treats, is usually a good rule to follow for general health. The best way to reduce your intake of unhealthy foods is to crowd them out by filling up healthy foods. If you only focus on the foods you shouldn’t eat, you will end up feeling deprived and start craving them even more. Instead, focus on the foods you can eat and enjoy.

I always recommend that you don’t just rely on willpower and keep too many unhealthy snacks at home — if they are there, you will eat them! Save your treat quota for something you really love or a special occasion rather than just mindlessly eating biscuits or leftover chocolates at home.

Next time you’re walking straight towards the chocolate aisle, I’d love to share with you eight questions to ask yourself that will help you curb your cravings.

1 Is your craving emotionally fuelled?

It’s so important to ask yourself where the craving is coming from. Are you feeling sad or lonely? How about angry about something? Are you exhausted? Once you know the root of the desire, then you can deal with it appropriately, rather than trying to squash it down with food. If you are constantly emotionally eating, I recommend reaching out to someone you can trust, journaling, meditating on it or speaking to a trained therapist.

2 Are you getting enough protein?