Eight-foot crocodile is captured at a Mexican beach resort

This crocodile may not find its way back to the beaches of a popular Mexican beach town.

Authorities were able to capture the six-foot-tall reptile on the sands of the Sheraton Bungavilias Resort and Convention Center in the Pacific coastal city of Puerto Vallarta last Wednesday.

The city’s civil defense and fire service said the crocodile was first spotted on the beach of Playa de Oro on Aug. 13 before performing an act of disappearance.

Authorities responded to a call four days later after the animal appeared uninvited and were able to secure it safely and without incident.

Three first responders were spotted sitting on top of the crocodile pinning it to the sand while strapping down various parts of its body, including the jaw, as beachgoers stared in amazement.

The crocodile was transported about four miles away to the El Salado swamp, where it was released.

A spokesperson for the Puerto Vallarta Civil Protection and Fire Department told DailyMail.com that the presence of the crocodiles on the beaches of the resort is due to “the animals that usually (leave) their habitat and we are working together on their catch to keep them safe.” return to the corresponding site.”

The presence of crocodiles on beaches in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, is the result of the animals fleeing their natural habitat, a spokesman for the resort’s civil defense and fire service said.

A 12-foot crocodile is lowered into the Ameca River after being captured on a beach in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, on Aug. 6.

Civil defense and firefighters had also caught a crocodile nearly 12 feet on the beach of Playa de Oro on the morning of Aug. 6.

In that incident, beachgoers were evacuated from the sea and a search was carried out to locate the animal.

The reptile was removed and released about four miles down the Ameca River.