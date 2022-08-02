Egyptian father goes on trial in Texas for shooting daughters, 17, and 18, in 2008 honor killings

The trial of the father who, according to authorities, killed his teenage daughters in an ‘honour killing’ in 2008 began Tuesday after Monday’s jury selection.

The prosecution is not demanding a death sentence for Yaser Abdel Said, 65, but he would automatically receive a life sentence if convicted.

The Egyptian-born taxi driver who lived with his family just north of Dallas, Texas, allegedly shot and killed his daughters, 17-year-old Sarah and 18-year-old Amina, in his taxi after telling them she was going to eat for 14 years. ago on New Years Day.

‘Help, my father shot me! I’m going to die,” Sarah was told in a 911 call she managed to make after being shot. Investigators said Amina died instantly.

It’s widely speculated that Said committed the honor killing – a practice of killing individuals for putting their families to shame – after discovering that Amina had a non-Muslim boyfriend and because he thought they were getting “too American.”

Said disappeared after the murders and spent six years on the FBI’s ten most wanted fugitives. He was found hiding in Justin, Texas — barely 30 miles from the scene of the murder — where he was housed by his son, Islam, who was 19 years old at the time of the murders, and brother Yassein, who was about 45. Both relatives were arrested after the capture and are serving sentences in federal prison.

Speak with The Dallas Morning News After the arrest, Said’s former wife and the girls’ mother, Patricia Owens, said she thought it was possible that her girls had been killed in an honor killing, but that she ultimately didn’t know what the motivation was.

“My daughters were loving, caring, smart, loved everyone, would help anyone,” Owens said, “they were two of the most wonderful children in the world, and they didn’t deserve what happened to them.”

Said disappeared after the bodies of his daughters were found and was added to the FBI’s most wanted fugitives list in the following years.

Police received Sarah’s frantic 911 call at about 7:30 p.m. that New Year’s Day. Although she accused her father during the call, she appeared to lose consciousness before the dispatchers could determine her location or any other information.

Shortly after the call, police received another call from a man reporting two women passed out in a car in the parking lot of the Omni Mandalay Hotel in Irving, Texas.

There, the police found the girls dead in their father’s taxi, each with multiple gunshot wounds.

Said immediately became the prime suspect, and when authorities raided the family’s home the next day, he was nowhere to be seen.

The day before the shooting, Said had persuaded his daughters and wife to return home after running away around Christmas that winter.

The women had all fled Said after he allegedly threatened to shoot Amina in the head when he heard about her boyfriend. Sarah reportedly told a friend that her father had gone so far as to hold a gun to Amina’s head while threatening her.

Owen’s sister, Connie Moggio, confirmed the abuse after the shooting and said she didn’t know why her sister and nieces were returning to Said.

“What prompted her to go back home is beyond me,” Moggio said.

Said’s abuse of his family dates back to 1998, when Owens and the girls signed an affidavit alleging he had sexually assaulted his daughters. Those charges were later dropped after the girls withdrew their stories saying they didn’t want to be forced to move.

In the years that followed those allegations, friends of the girls reported seeing them often with bruises on their bodies or that Said was physically abusive towards his family.

The girls reportedly confided in friends that their father was obsessively in charge and that they often feared he was watching them wherever they went.

In a home video recorded by Said, the girls are filmed in their bedroom while Said can be heard suggestively saying, ‘Sarah sleeps with her pants? Mmm, very beautiful’ and ‘Wow, look at those eyes. I am watching you.’

Said’s son, Islam (left) and his brother, Yassein (right). They are both serving time in federal prison for harboring Said while he was a wanted fugitive

Owens divorced Said in 2009. She said she was afraid her ex-husband would show up and kill her one day.

In 2011, while Said was still at large, Owens told The Dallas Morning News that she thought the murders could be the result of her ex-husband’s belief that the girls were disgracing the family with their Western ways.

“He said things like, ‘They’re getting too American,'” she said.