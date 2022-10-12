EFL ready to end 3pm TV blackout on Saturdays with Netflix and YouTube approached

The English football league is considering new plans to end the traditional 3pm TV blackout for Saturday matches.

Reports claim the governing body wants to make every match in the Championship, League One and League Two available for broadcast in a new deal with streaming platforms from the 2024/25 season.

cougar The EFL invites streaming giants to help them broadcast every match in the Championship, League One and League Two

The EFL currently has a deal with Sky that includes 138 games per season, but only two Championship games are broadcast live each weekend.

That was opposed by many of the Football League’s big clubs, who will now welcome this new offer to expand the exposure of England’s second, third and fourth tiers.

Many clubs already have their own in-house streaming platforms for their fans to watch games, but the Daily Mail claim the EFL is targeting £200m a year by selling more matches to the mass market – a big increase from the £119m a year they get from Sky.

The report claims an invitation will be sent out to streaming giants Netflix, Amazon Prime, Apple+, YouTube and Facebook in the coming days, as well as major domestic rights holders Sky and BT Sport.

This invitation would be a request for proposals, rather than a fixed offer, with EFL chiefs willing to listen to innovative ideas and solutions for the rapidly changing staffing market.

And it’s been made clear that the EFL is willing to make every game available to fans, and end the 3pm blackout that’s been in place since the 1960s to maintain stadium attendance.

getty Championship play-off is described as ‘the richest game in football’ – and now the EFL wants a broadcast deal that reflects the value of the league

The blackout will only apply when 50 percent of Premier League and Championship matches are due to start at 3 p.m. on Saturday, so if half of the schedule is moved to another time, all matches can be televised.

If not, the EFL would have to lobby the Football Association, which would then have to request an exemption from UEFA to drop the long-standing blackout scheme.

It is also claimed that the Premier League will be monitoring the process, with the top flight departing from the traditional Saturday model at 3 p.m. in recent seasons.

Premier League matches were streamed online on Amazon Prime for the first time during the COVID pandemic to open up games to home crowds, and talkSPORT pundit Simon Jordan has insisted that this is the right way to make the English game a global sporting powerhouse. let be.

It comes after Major League Soccer in the United States announced a new ten-year partnership with Apple worth $2.5 billion to broadcast every MLS game every season on its own dedicated subscription service.

talking sport Simon Jordan has been insisting for years that the Premier League must go online

That’s not one of the most lucrative sports broadcast deals in the world, but Jordan believes it may have set the benchmark for the Premier League and others to follow.

Speaking about the idea on talkSPORT in June, the White and Jordan host said: “This is what needs to be done and it’s what I’ve been talking about for three or four years now, the Premier League building its own platform and building its own platform has content, rather than doing it through third-party outlets like Sky, BT, and the overseas deals they’ve signed.

“If you build your own platform, like the ‘Netflix of Football’ idea I’ve been propagating for a while, count 100 million people around the world who would easily subscribe to it for £9.99 a month, which is no big shock is in cost wise you would be generating £10-12 billion a year.

“You look at the £3bn a year they are currently getting and that comes at a cost, so of course there is a point of contention that the competition needs to get off the ground and go through the gears.

“There is another argument about biting the hand that fed them because there is no doubt that Sky and others have taken football to another level, but their time is starting to go in the past.

“I think Sky has had its day and I think there’s a chance – I’ve always believed that streaming and any game can be broadcast.

“I don’t believe in the 3pm watershed anymore because it’s only set up to protect the live presence and live is live, and it will always be live and there will always be an audience live.

“I believe the Premier League needs to get its digital mindset in the right place and push itself forward.”