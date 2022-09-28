EFL clubs told NOT to bring forward kick-off times to save on energy bills this winter
The EFL will tell clubs on Thursday not to advance tee times in a bid to cut utility bills, after concluding any savings will be offset by bigger losses in other areas.
Their League Two game against Swindon on October 15 now starts at 1pm and other clubs are considering following suit.
A survey by the Fair Game reform group of 40 clubs earlier this month found that 12 EFL teams would consider lowering the bills from kick-offs earlier this month, but the EFL will advise against such a move at a meeting of all 72 clubs on Thursday.
Kicking off earlier in the winter could cut energy bills, but the EFL’s research has found these savings are offset by lower hospitality and ticket sales.
The money that can be generated from corporate hospitality is much lower from the early kick-offs, as the fans have less appetite for food and alcohol at that time of the day.
The EFL is unlikely to make an announcement after Thursday’s meeting, which will be chaired by chairman Rick Parry and chief executive Trevor Birch, and will still consider all requests from clubs looking to start early.
Mansfield has already moved the kick-off against Swindon two hours forward to 1 pm