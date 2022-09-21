EFL clubs considering moving kick-off times for Saturday games in attempt to reduce bills

The issue of earlier kick-off times as a possible solution to skyrocketing costs will be back on the agenda when EFL clubs meet next week.

Discussions have already taken place about potential responses amid the cost of living crisis and gathered some steam yesterday when a survey of clubs revealed broad support for the idea.

More than 60 per cent of 40 clubs polled by Fair Game, including a dozen from the EFL, said they would consider moving kick-off times for Saturday’s league and FA Cup games in a bid to reduce their bills, including for lighting and heat.

The cost of floodlighting has currently increased by 200 percent. Fair Game is a club-led campaign group set up to address football governance and the financial health of the game across the English football pyramid, working with 34 clubs in the EFL and non-league.

Moving kick-off times is not a straightforward decision, as the EFL discovered during their initial talks on the issue at board level, because potential cost savings are likely to be offset by lower attendances.

Higher up the pyramid, where the crowd is larger, this will also mean disruption for a larger number of people, and a kick-off dinner may result in extra accommodation costs for the away teams. In practice, it may be clubs below the EFL in the pyramid, where savings can be maximized by earlier kick-off times.

Sixty per cent of clubs surveyed also told Fair Game they were considering halting any ground improvements, while 40 per cent may want to cut their non-playing staff budget.