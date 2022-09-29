EFL clubs consider slashing ticket prices in a bid to help fans through the cost of living crisis

EFL clubs could offer cheaper tickets as part of a government scheme to help supporters through the cost of living crisis.

With daily prizes for fans, EFL clubs gathered on Thursday to discuss how to make life easier for those who follow them throughout the season.

One of the options on the table is to offer discounted tickets on matchdays – although turnout in the leagues is expected to be nearly 20 percent higher than last season’s average, suggesting supporters are still willing to pay to to see their teams.

David Buttress (above) is currently leading the Conservatives’ ‘Help for Households’ campaign

Other options clubs are looking at include food and drink vouchers at matches, as well as improved access to community programs, such as children’s soccer camps, during school holidays.

League representatives met with former Prime Minister Boris Johnson over the summer to consider the Conservatives’ ‘Help for Households Cost of Living’ campaign, which is led by David Buttress, former chief executive of online takeout delivery company Just Eat.

However, it is unlikely that there will be a uniform approach throughout the competition, with clubs adopting strategies based on their individual circumstances.

Meanwhile, clubs are unlikely to change their starting times over the winter in response to rising energy prices.

Some non-league teams have brought these up to try and avoid the use of floodlights, but the majority of clubs in the EFL believe the move would have little impact on their costs.