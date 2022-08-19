Effects of lockdown could be causing more deaths than Covid

The effects of lockdown could cause more deaths than Covid as nearly 10,000 more deaths have been recorded than the five-year average, ONS data shows.

The Office for National Statistics figures released on Tuesday for additional deaths in the UK revealed that about 1,000 more people than usual die each week from diseases and conditions other than Covid.

This makes the percentage of additional deaths 14.4 percent higher than the five-year average, meaning 1,350 more people died than usual in the week ending August 5.

Covid-related deaths made up for 469 of them, but the remaining 881 are ‘unexplained’. Since early June, nearly 10,000 more deaths unrelated to Covid have been recorded than the five-year average, which amounts to about 1,089 per week.

This figure is more than three times the number of people who died of Covid, 2,811, in the same period.

ONS analysis takes into account the changes in population aging but still found a ‘significant persistent excess’.

The effects of lockdown could cause more deaths than Covid as nearly 10,000 more deaths have been recorded than the five-year average, ONS data shows

The Telegraph has reported that the Department of Health may have ordered an inquiry into the numbers in question, as they may be related to delays in medical treatment due to continued pressure on the NHS.

Lockdowns pushed back treatment for conditions such as cancer, diabetes and heart disease, with the British Heart Foundation telling the publication it was “deeply concerned” about the findings.

The Stroke Association said it had been anticipating the rise in deaths for some time.

Charles Levinson, head of the private GP service Doctorcall, noted a ‘disturbing’ number of mental illness, undetected cancers and heart problems: ‘Hundreds and hundreds of people die every week, what’s going on?

‘Delays in seeking and receiving care are undoubtedly the driving force in my view. Daily Covid stats demanded the nation’s attention, but these terrifying numbers are barely coming in. A full and urgent government inquiry is required immediately,” he told the Telegraph.

Just last week, England-wide statistics showed that emergency care standards in hospitals hit an all-time low, with more than 20,000 patients having to wait more than 12 hours for medical treatment.

Just last week, England-wide statistics showed that emergency care standards in hospitals hit an all-time low, with more than 20,000 patients having to wait more than 12 hours for medical treatment.

People with mild Covid are likely to be contagious for five days, study suggests

People with mild Covid are likely to be contagious for an average of five days, a new study estimates.

Only one in five people in the study were contagious before symptoms started, it was suggested.

NHS Covid pass issue resolved after glitch left travelers without vaccination records The NHS Covid Pass, a digital register of individuals’ vaccination records, has been resolved after a technical issue caused UK travelers to struggle to check in to flights on Thursday. Users who tried to access proof of their vaccination status via the NHS app and website found that the service was unavailable from 3.50pm on Thursday, with the app telling users: ‘We are sorry the NHS Covid Pass is not currently available. is available. ‘At this point there is no alternative route to access this information via the NHS app or online. “If you’ve already downloaded the information, your access should not be compromised.” NHS Digital tweeted that they were investigating ‘urgently’ and added: ‘We apologize for any problems this may cause and appreciate your patience as we work to resolve it.’ Service resumed at 10pm after the technical issue was resolved. The requirement that people must show the NHS Covid pass to visit indoor and outdoor events and venues, such as cinemas and nightclubs, was dropped earlier this year. However, it is still used as a way for people to show their vaccination status when traveling abroad to certain countries. On social media, several holidaymakers said they struggled to check in for flights during the outage because they were unable to prove their vaccination status. Jon May, 32, was due to fly from Bristol to Valencia at 6am on Friday for a work conference – but when he tried to download his vaccination certificate on the NHS app on Thursday, which he needs to enter Spain, he found that it was down. He said: ‘I’ve had all three shots and I went to the NHS app…and it said ‘Service not available’. I was like ‘what do you mean, service not available? I have a flight at 6 o’clock.’ Mr May, who works in marketing and is from Bristol, had no other documentation to prove he had been vaccinated and was nervous he would be detained at the Spanish border. “I’ve had all my vaccinations, I just can’t get the certification,” he said. “Maybe I’ll go to Spain and be deported from Spain, and that would be very embarrassing.” Fi Bartlett, 24, from Bournemouth, was unable to complete her online check-in for her flight to Malaga on Saturday without proof of vaccination and said she planned to go to the airport with her paper vaccination confirmation if it had not been repaired in time.

According to the study, two-thirds of cases were still contagious five days after symptoms started, and a quarter were still contagious after seven days.

The study, led by Imperial College London and published in the journal The Lancet Respiratory Medicine, is the first to reveal how long contagiousness lasts after a coronavirus infection in the community.

Detailed daily tests were conducted from the time people were exposed to the virus to see how much virus they shed during their infection.

The findings indicate that lateral flow tests do not reliably detect the onset of infectivity, but can be used to safely shorten self-isolation.

The researchers recommend that people with Covid-19 isolate for five days after symptoms start and do lateral flow tests from the sixth day.

If the tests come back negative two days in a row, it’s safe to leave the isolation, they say. However, if someone continues to test positive, they should isolate while they test positive, but they can leave the isolation 10 days after their symptoms start.

Current NHS guidelines suggest people should try to stay at home for only five days and avoid contact with others.

Study author, Professor Ajit Lalvani, director of the NIHR Health Protection Research Unit in Respiratory Infections at Imperial, said: “For this study, we missed half the picture about infectiousness because it’s hard to know when people first become infected.” exposed to SARS-CoV-2 and when they first become infectious.

‘By using special daily tests to measure infectious virus (not just PCR) and daily symptom recordings, we were able to determine the window in which people are contagious.

“This is fundamental to managing a pandemic and has not been previously defined for respiratory infections in the community.”

He added: ‘Combining our results with what we know about the dynamics of Omicron infections, we believe that the duration of infectivity we observed is broadly generalizable to current SARS-CoV-2 variants, although their infection window may be slightly shorter. .

“Our evidence can be used to inform infection control policies and self-isolation guidelines to help reduce SARS-CoV-2 transmission.”

The new study followed people who had been exposed to someone with PCR-confirmed Covid at home between September 2020 and March 2021 and May-October 2021, including some who had been vaccinated and others who had not.

Samples were used from a total of 57 individuals, but the duration of infectivity was measured in only 42 individuals. There were 38 people with a confirmed date when their symptoms started and three were asymptomatic.

Professor Lalvani said: ‘Self-isolation is not legally necessary, but people who want to isolate themselves need clear guidance on what to do.

“The NHS currently advises that if you test positive for Covid-19 you should try to stay at home for five days and avoid contact with other people, but our data suggests that under a rough five-day self-isolation period, two-thirds of cases reported in released from the community would still be contagious – although their level of contagiousness would have decreased significantly compared to earlier in the course of their infection.”

He continued: “Our research shows that contagiousness usually starts shortly after you develop Covid-19 symptoms.

“We recommend that anyone exposed to the virus who has symptoms isolate themselves for five days and then use daily lateral flow tests to safely exit isolation when two consecutive daily tests are negative.”