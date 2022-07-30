Effects of day and night temperatures on vegetation productivity in marshes of the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau

Credit: Unsplash/CC0 Public Domain



As the highest plateau in the world, the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau has large wetlands, which have important effects on the biogeochemical cycle and carbon balance. As an important functional parameter of the swamp-wetland ecosystem, the net primary productivity (NPP) of vegetation is an important indicator to measure the carbon sequestration potential of swamp-wetland.

Climate change has a significant impact on the nuclear power plant of wetland vegetation, and then on the carbon fixation of wetland. Until recently, the vegetative NPP changes of swamp and the response to climate change in the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau remained unclear.

Recently, a research team led by Prof. Jiang Ming of the Northeast Institute of Geography and Agroecology of the Chinese Academy of Sciences analyzed the spatial and temporal change in swamp NPP and determined its relationship with climatic factors on the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau.

The study is published in Global Biogeochemical Cycles on July 15. It was based on MODIS NPP data and climate data from 2000 to 2020.

The researchers found that the average annual NPP of swamps on the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau increased significantly over the period 2000-2020, with the most obvious increase in the northeastern regions.

Daytime maximum and nighttime minimum temperatures had asymmetric effects on the swamp core core, with a greater positive effect of minimum temperature.

Warmed winter and spring minimum temperatures significantly increased the swamp’s annual NPP by decreasing the occurrence of frostbite injuries. In summer, rising maximum and minimum temperatures naturally favored vegetation growth in swamps. The reason may be that increasing the daytime temperature promotes photosynthesis. While warming at night will lead to increased respiration, the abundant water in swamps is prone to overcompensation, leading to an increase in NPP.

In addition, the study found that in the early growing season, the increase in spring rainfall can promote the growth of swamp vegetation in the Qinghai Tibet Plateau.

This study suggests that the asymmetric effects of day and night temperatures on swamp vegetation should be adequately considered to assess the responses of the swamp ecosystem to future climate conditions against the background of global asymmetric warming between day and night.

“If only the average temperature is taken into account, the positive effects of future warming on the swamp nuclear power plant on the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau will be underestimated,” said Dr. Shen Xiangjin, lead author of the study.

Above-ground biomass and the spatial distribution pattern of herbaceous swamp vegetation

More information:

Xiangjin Shen et al, Asymmetric Effects of Diurnal Warming on Vegetation Carbon sequestration of swamps on the Qinghai Tibet Plateau, Global Biogeochemical Cycles (2022). Xiangjin Shen et al, Asymmetric Effects of Diurnal Warming on Vegetation Carbon sequestration of swamps on the Qinghai Tibet Plateau,(2022). DOI: 10.1029/2022GB007396

Provided by the Chinese Academy of Sciences





