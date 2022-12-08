Eerie crime scene photos emerge after human remains found under Alderley complex in Brisbane's north

<!–

New photos have emerged of the site where the remains of a body were found partially buried beneath a unit complex in northern Brisbane.

The grim find was found around 10.45am on Wednesday by cleaners in Alderley.

Detective Andrew Massingham told reporters the remains were found in a locked room behind a wall of besser blocks and said it was “quite concerning” that the body had gone unnoticed for “several months.”

“The large number of people, residents of this housing block, are completely unaware of that incident,” he said.

Residents of the block had reported no odor or any other suspicion before cleaners discovered the body on Wednesday, Superintendent Massingham added.

He said the body was “wrapped up very tightly” and covered with clothing and bedding, hiding the smell.

Homicide detectives remain at the site where a partially buried body was found beneath a unit compound in north Brisbane

The complex parking lot remained closed for hours on Thursday after the grim discovery of ‘tightly packed’ human remains

Officers are working to identify the person and the circumstances surrounding his death.

Detectives are looking for information from previous tenants and an investigation center has been set up at Hendra Police Station.

It comes because resident Allan Batzloff told ABC News on Thursday that he recalled a “heat-of-the-moment argument” between two men at the complex months earlier.

“I heard a few things… someone threatening someone a few months ago,” Batzloff told ABC News.

“I don’t know what kind of personal relationship it was, but a guy said, ‘I’m going to get revenge on you, I’m going to get you,’ things like that.”

Batzloff said the whole incident was “a little disturbing.”

“I thought nothing of it until yesterday,” he said.

“Now the police are asking me to clarify what happened.”

The cleaners were traumatized by the grim discovery of partially buried human remains (pictured, police at the Alderley complex)

Photos from the crime scene show police vehicles parked in front of a parking garage as homicide detectives examined the property.

“Investigation of that area has found an item which we have identified at this stage through preliminary investigation as human remains or a human body,” Chief Inspector Massingham said.

The cleaners were reportedly upset and traumatized by the shocking discovery.

“Whoever put the person there tried in vain to hide the body,” he said.

“(They) made every effort to wrap and preserve the body in a certain way. They also transported it to an area that is not easily accessible.

“Whether their intention was to leave it there, or come and get it at a later date and they just didn’t, is part of what we’ll look at.”

Chief Inspector Massingham said it would take some time for police to complete their investigation.

“These types of homicide investigations can be complex and lengthy,” he said.

“I think it may take some time to determine who this person is, what the cause of death is, and of course the cause of this person’s death may take some time.

“We currently have dozens of missing persons reports that we are reviewing that have already begun at Hendra station.”

The police are questioning people at the complex and also want to speak to former residents.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.