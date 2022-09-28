Eerie bloom of light is left by SpaceX rocket launch over the Atlantic

Advertisement

It may have an eerie, UFO-esque appearance, but this sky light bloom is actually part of the aftermath of a SpaceX rocket launch.

The spectacular and colorful spectacle was so mind-boggling that, when spotted by a US Air Force crew, they said the unusual phenomenon left them “stunned.”

On Saturday, billionaire and entrepreneur Elon Musk’s SpaceX launched 52 Starlink satellites into low Earth orbit from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

It was later that day that the astonishing photos were taken at 37,000 feet above the Atlantic Ocean.

Staff Sergeant Christian Magliocca, who could not reveal exactly where the footage was taken because it is classified, said he and his crew were “confused” after seeing an unidentified beam of light from the deck of their huge transport plane.

Fascinating: It may look creepy, UFO-esque, but this sky light bloom is actually part of the aftermath of a SpaceX rocket launch

On Saturday, billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk's SpaceX launched 52 Starlink satellites into low Earth orbit from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida

The loadmaster of the 15th Airlift Squadron said: ‘These photos were taken at 37,000 feet from the cockpit of a C-17 Globemaster III somewhere over the Atlantic Ocean.

“We saw it coming over the horizon and were really confused about what it could be.

“At first we thought it was the Artemis Launch that kept being pushed backwards.”

However, the alien encounter was later identified as linked to the SpaceX satellite launch.

Staff Sgt. Magliocca added: “For us, the event took about ten minutes from start to finish. Truly a spectacle.

‘I am loadmaster on the C17, so my role has everything to do with the cargo space of the aircraft.

“The pilots and my other load-flying partner were stunned.

Staff Sgt. Christian Magliocca (pictured) said he and his crew were “confused” after seeing an unidentified beam of light from the deck of their huge transport plane

Not for the first time, the alien encounter was later identified as linked to the launch of the SpaceX satellite

“I think I speak for all of us when I say we’ll never forget it as long as we live.”

Several times this year, a SpaceX launch has led observers to believe that UFOs may be present.

In June, a mysterious blue spiral that traveled across New Zealand’s skies stunned onlookers who thought it had alien origins.

The spiraling plume of gas lit up the sky over Nelson, a town at the tip of New Zealand’s South Island, and traveled 750 km south to Stewart Island.

However, experts later revealed that the phenomenon was caused by man-made space junk in the form of a dying rocket launched by Musk’s company.

A trail of mysterious moving lights that shocked Australians in January was also attributed to Starlink satellites launched by SpaceX.

In June, a mysterious blue spiral that traveled across New Zealand’s skies stunned onlookers who thought it had alien origins

A trail of mysterious moving lights that shocked Australians in January was also attributed to Starlink satellites launched by SpaceX