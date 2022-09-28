Eerie bloom of light is left by SpaceX rocket launch over the Atlantic
‘Truly a spectacle!’ Eerie light blooms over the Atlantic left by a SpaceX rocket launch leaves US Air Force crew ‘stunned’
- Bizarre flash of light in the sky over the Atlantic left a US Air Force crew ‘stunned’ over the weekend
- It was later attributed to the launch of the SpaceX rocket from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida on Saturday.
- Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk’s SpaceX launched 52 Starlink satellites into low Earth orbit from the station
- It was later that day that the amazing photos were taken by the US Air Force crew at 37,000 feet over the Atlantic Ocean.
Advertisement
It may have an eerie, UFO-esque appearance, but this sky light bloom is actually part of the aftermath of a SpaceX rocket launch.
The spectacular and colorful spectacle was so mind-boggling that, when spotted by a US Air Force crew, they said the unusual phenomenon left them “stunned.”
On Saturday, billionaire and entrepreneur Elon Musk’s SpaceX launched 52 Starlink satellites into low Earth orbit from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.
It was later that day that the astonishing photos were taken at 37,000 feet above the Atlantic Ocean.
Staff Sergeant Christian Magliocca, who could not reveal exactly where the footage was taken because it is classified, said he and his crew were “confused” after seeing an unidentified beam of light from the deck of their huge transport plane.
Fascinating: It may look creepy, UFO-esque, but this sky light bloom is actually part of the aftermath of a SpaceX rocket launch
The spectacular and colorful sight was so mind-boggling that when spotted by a US Air Force crew, they said the unusual phenomenon had left them “stunned.”
On Saturday, billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk’s SpaceX launched 52 Starlink satellites into low Earth orbit from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida (pictured)
The loadmaster of the 15th Airlift Squadron said: ‘These photos were taken at 37,000 feet from the cockpit of a C-17 Globemaster III somewhere over the Atlantic Ocean.
“We saw it coming over the horizon and were really confused about what it could be.
“At first we thought it was the Artemis Launch that kept being pushed backwards.”
However, the alien encounter was later identified as linked to the SpaceX satellite launch.
Staff Sgt. Magliocca added: “For us, the event took about ten minutes from start to finish. Truly a spectacle.
‘I am loadmaster on the C17, so my role has everything to do with the cargo space of the aircraft.
“The pilots and my other load-flying partner were stunned.
Staff Sgt. Christian Magliocca (pictured) said he and his crew were “confused” after seeing an unidentified beam of light from the deck of their huge transport plane
Not for the first time, the alien encounter was later identified as linked to the launch of the SpaceX satellite
“I think I speak for all of us when I say we’ll never forget it as long as we live.”
Several times this year, a SpaceX launch has led observers to believe that UFOs may be present.
In June, a mysterious blue spiral that traveled across New Zealand’s skies stunned onlookers who thought it had alien origins.
The spiraling plume of gas lit up the sky over Nelson, a town at the tip of New Zealand’s South Island, and traveled 750 km south to Stewart Island.
However, experts later revealed that the phenomenon was caused by man-made space junk in the form of a dying rocket launched by Musk’s company.
A trail of mysterious moving lights that shocked Australians in January was also attributed to Starlink satellites launched by SpaceX.
In June, a mysterious blue spiral that traveled across New Zealand’s skies stunned onlookers who thought it had alien origins
A trail of mysterious moving lights that shocked Australians in January was also attributed to Starlink satellites launched by SpaceX
ELON MUSK’S SPACEX BRINGS BROADBAND INTERNET TO THE WORLD WITH ITS STARLINK CONSTELLATION OF SATELLITES
Elon Musk’s SpaceX has launched more than 3,000 of its “Starlink” space Internet satellites into orbit and hopes to have 30,000 in the air.
They form a constellation designed to provide low-cost broadband Internet service from low Earth orbit.
While satellite internet has been around for a while, it has suffered from high latency and unreliable connections.
Star Link is different. SpaceX said its goal is to provide high-speed, low-latency internet around the world, especially in remote areas.
Musk has previously said the company could provide three billion people who currently do not have access to the Internet a cheap way to get online.
It will also help fund a future city on Mars.
Helping humanity reach the Red Planet and become multi-planetary is one of Musk’s long-cherished goals and what inspired him to start SpaceX.
Musk’s rival Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon, also plans to launch a constellation of satellites into low Earth orbit to provide broadband access to remote areas, as part of his Project Kuiper.
However, astronomers have expressed concern about the light pollution and other interference caused by these satellite constellations.