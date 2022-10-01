Eels star Shaun Lane vows to win premiership for Kurt Drysdale, close mate who fractured his spine

Lane is determined to beat the Panthers so Drysdale can wear his premiership ring

Unlikely to ever walk again, grew up best friends with Eels star Shaun Lane

Parramatta star Shaun Lane has vowed to win an NRL premiere for his childhood friend Kurt Drysdale, who faces life as a spinal cord injury after a rugby league tackle goes horribly wrong.

The pair attended Endeavor Sports High in southern Sydney together and were inseparable.

After finishing the HSC, Lane was blooded in the then NYC under-20 squad of the Bulldogs.

Drysdale, a promising hooker, was playing for Cabramatta in 2015 when he was paralyzed after a tackle.

His life changed in an instant and he will likely spend his remaining days in a wheelchair.

He also needs a gas mask to help him breathe.

In a sliding door moment, Drysdale’s devastating injury also came the week before Lane got his NRL debut from Canterbury.

Lane has proven to be the Eels x-factor player this season and is desperate to beat the Panthers at Accor Stadium on Sunday – so his best buddy can proudly wear his premiership ring.

“Next time I visit him I will go with a premiership ring, how good would that be. Kurt is allowed to take selfies with the ring, that’s the plan,” Lane told the Daily telegram.

“When I look back at how much Kurt loved football, how much he would kill to be in the position I am today, he has been a constant motivator for me. lIt was heartbreaking to see what happened to him.’

Lane’s road to NRL glory was not an easy one.

While nothing like what Drysdale endured, he was a standout with the Bulldogs, netting a big money transfer to the Warriors.

Now based out of the Gold Coast, Drysdale – who, according to astute footy judges, was good enough to play as a whore in the NRL – will be cheering on his mate Lane, who he is “so proud of.”

Lane joined the Eels in 2019 and hasn’t looked back – he’s also set to be named in the Kangaroos roster for the UK World Cup

After just one first-class appearance across the ditch, the talented rear rower moved to the Sea Eagles in 2017, showing a glimpse of his talent on the left.

It was enough for Brad Arthur to entice the gentle giant to join the Eels in 2019, and he hasn’t looked back.

Lane has also been confirmed to be named in Mal Meninga’s Kangaroos roster for the UK World Cup.

“I’m a rooster fan, but I’ll be blue and gold for today,” he said.

“I really hope the Eels win, Laney has worked hard to be where he is and I know he won’t let Parra down.

“I would love nothing more than to see that ring on his finger.”