Eel legend Peter Sterling has a VERY embarrassing moment ahead of the NRL Grand Final

Parramatta legend Peter Sterling hopes the Eels will finally end their 36-year wait for an NRL premiere, but he won’t want to look back on the awkward moment when his handshake attempt went very wrong.

One of the main contributors to the Eels’ era of dominance in the 1980s, Sterling was on hand at Accor Stadium as Brad Arthur’s side tried to defy the bets to win the 2022 premiership.

The 62-year-old was on hand when two youngsters fielded the Provan-Summons Trophy for kick-off, but had a very embarrassing moment after the prize was placed on the pedestal.

Peter Sterling had an embarrassing moment ahead of the NRL’s grand final on Sunday

The Eels legend tried to shake a youngster’s hand but was hilariously suppressed

He went to shake hands with one of the youths, but the mascot was oblivious to the gesture and waved to the crowd. Sterling quickly took his hand and shook it.

The Eels legend was part of the pre-match build-up with Channel 9 alongside Phil Gould, and fans were taken aback as the broadcaster’s veteran was not tasked with doing his popular pre-match rev-up just before kick-off.

Instead, it was Melbourne Storm legend Billy Slater who grabbed the microphone in an attempt to ignite television viewers before the match.

However, some fans weren’t convinced that Slater can fill Gould’s boots.

“Billy Slater does the Phil Gould pre-match lecture with all the gravity of a helium balloon,” said one fan.

“Bring back Phil Gould for the last word Cam Smith and now Billy Slater bullshit!” a second fan posted on Twitter.

‘Urghhh Billy Slater with the ‘last word” said a third with the thumbs down emoji.

“Billy Slater is doing a Gus Gould intro, and it’s somehow worse,” said another.