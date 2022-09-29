Eels great Jarryd Hayne RUBBED OUT of grand final coverage by Nine and the NRL ahead of court date

Hayne’s new trial in Sydney is in March, he has always maintained his innocence

Parramatta great Jarryd Hayne will not star in Channel Nine or the NRL’s ongoing coverage leading up to Sunday’s grand final as he continues to be rejected by the game that made him a superstar.

The fallen star, 34, is one of the Eels’ greatest ever players – but with a third trial in March over sexual assault allegations dating back to an alleged incident in 2018, he won’t be glorified in the pre-match vision.

It is clear that both the free-to-air network and the NRL have formed the idea that it is wise to overlook Hayne’s past achievements in a blue and gold jersey given his uncertain future.

Hayne virtually led Parramatta to the 2009 decider on scintillating career-best form, but the Eels were beaten by Melbourne.

The Storm was later stripped of the premiership for salary cap violations – and the Eels haven’t played in a major final since.

It also comes after Parramatta refused to use footage of Hayne as they celebrated their 75th anniversary earlier this year.

In February, Hayne’s rape conviction was overturned by the Court of Appeals, resulting in his release from the Cooma Correctional Center after serving nine months in prison.

The fullback – who made his NRL debut on the wing in 2006 and went on to represent NSW and Australia – was not invited to the club position.

After Parramatta defeated the Cowboys last Friday to advance to the big dance against Penrith, Hayne showed his support for the club on social media.

He shared images to Instagram of cars honking and Eels fans singing on the streets of Parramatta after the come-from-behind win in Townsville.

“If you’re not (sic) from Sydney’s west, you wouldn’t understand,” he wrote.

“Guys don’t know what’s in next week! Best fan base in the country!

‘Eels v Panthers GF. Be one of the best eva! (sic) ‘Can we have the same ref and touchies next week! Cheers!’

As long-suffering fans will tell you, the Eels haven’t won a premiership since 1986, the longest drought in the NRL.

Last year a jury found Hayne guilty of sexually assaulting a woman in her Newcastle home at the 2018 NRL grand final.

Hayne has vehemently denied the allegations and maintained that the sexual encounter was consensual.

Hayne has twice stood before a jury over the allegations – his first trial in Newcastle in late 2020 resulted in a hung jury.

The second trial resulted in a guilty verdict on two counts of sexual assault, with Hayne jailed for: five years and nine months.

That conviction was overturned on appeal and Hayne walked free from Cooma Correctional Center in February of this year.