Edwina Bartholomew says her daughter has turned into a ‘monster’ after welcoming her second child

Edwina Bartholomew has spoken of the trials and tribulations of her growing family.

The newscaster, 39, has returned ‘luckily’ to the Sunrise counter after welcoming her second child – son Tom – in March, but is still trying to navigate raising two children under the age of three.

“I’ve been repeatedly told that the step from one to two children is the most challenging step,” she said in her latest column for the Daily Telegram.

Edwina Bartholomew says her daughter Molly turned into a ‘monster’ after she welcomed her second child Tom (pictured here)

Edwina said she thought she had “child one duvet” because her daughter Molly, two, “finally slept through the night.”

But after Tom’s arrival, the Sunrise newscaster said her daughter is fighting the terrible two.

“Our sweet girl turned into a monster within a few weeks and I honestly had a hard time dealing with it,” she said.

“There was food on the walls, tantrums on the floor, yelling and that was just me.”

Despite being the “most challenging period” of her life, Edwina said it was also “the most beautiful.”

“Watching my daughter blow raspberries on my son’s tummy makes my heart explode every time,” she added.

“Although her hugs border on suffocation, his face lights up when he’s on the receiving end of one of her aggressive squeezes.”

Edwina returned to Channel Seven’s breakfast show Sunrise this week after taking five months of maternity leave.

On Monday, Edwina, who was previously a roving weather presenter before being promoted to the news desk, said it was “lovely” to be back in the studio.

Edwina and Neil announced the birth of their son Thomas at the beginning of March

She was joined by co-anchors Natalie Barr and David Koch, while sportscaster Mark Beretta provided updates on Australia’s swimmers at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, live from Birmingham, England.

“It’s been such a nice five months,” Edwina said.

“We had such a good time as a family, so it was a bit of a shame to leave them at home, but also lovely to get back to work.”

Edwina returned to Channel Seven’s breakfast show Sunrise this week after taking five months of maternity leave

Natalie added: ‘Eddie is back at work resting like most new moms! It can be much quieter at work than at home.’

‘Small news from our family. Thomas Donald Elliott Varcoe born March 1, 2022,” she wrote on Instagram alongside a gallery of photos of the newborn.

“In such a difficult time for so many, many people, we hope Tom’s little face brings a smile to yours.”