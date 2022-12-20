Edward the Black Prince was likely killed by malaria or IBS in 1376, study claims

A historian has exonerated the Black Prince for a massacre that took place more than 600 years ago, after discovering that it was actually committed by vengeful French soldiers.

Edward of Woodstock’s reputation was tarnished by the account of a French chronicler who said he ordered the massacre of 3,000 innocent people in the French city of Limoges during the Hundred Years’ War between England and France.

The prince, who was the eldest son and heir to Edward III, has been known as The Black Prince since the 16th century due to the massacre and is still vilified in some quarters of France to this day.

However, evidence emerged in 2017 suggesting that the prince, who ruled Aquitaine in southwestern France, did not order the massacre during the sack of Limoges on September 19, 1370.

In fact, it was the French forces that massacred 3,000 of their compatriots because they opened the gates of Limoges to let the English in.

The fascinating findings are in a biography of the prince by military historian Michael Jones, who says he wants to “remove an unwarranted stain on the prince’s reputation.”

A provocative account by French chronicler Jean Froissart of the sack of Limoges described the “indiscriminate” murder of men, women and children who had thrown themselves before the prince and begged for mercy but whose pleas were ignored.

He wrote: ‘The English broke through the main gate and began to kill the inhabitants, indiscriminately, as ordered.

It was something terrible. Men, women, and children knelt before the prince, begging for mercy, but he was so overcome with anger and an all-consuming desire for revenge that he listened to no one.

‘All were put to the sword, wherever they were found.

‘There was not one in Limoges that day so hardened of heart, not one possessed of even an ounce of pity, who was not deeply affected by the events taking place before them.

“More than 3,000 citizens were executed that day.”

However, Mr. Jones has examined archives in Limoges and Paris and has uncovered compelling new evidence that casts doubt on Froissart’s version of events.

The discovery of a letter that the prince wrote three days after the city’s capture contains no mention of a wholesale slaughter of inhabitants.

In addition, the account of a local chronicler who witnessed how a group of citizens went to the main gate, raised the banner of France and England at a prearranged signal, and opened it has come to light.

A large number of people in Limoges supported the prince who had ruled them for the past 10 years and wanted nothing to do with the city’s treacherous bishop, Jean de Cros, who orchestrated the French reconquest of Limoges the previous month.

The bishop spread the rumor that the prince had died of a sudden illness in an attempt to persuade his fellow clergymen to accommodate the French forces of John the Duke of Berry (the brother of Charles V of France).

Crucially, Mr. Jones has unearthed documents relating to a lawsuit between two Limoges merchants held in the Paris Parliament (court) on July 10, 1404 which reveal that when English troops flooded the city, the French garrison enraged she killed the inhabitants who let them in.

The testimony concerned the suitability of the rival claimants for royal office and the statement concerned the appellant’s father, Jacques Bayard, who with a body of other poor people allowed the prince’s soldiers to enter Limoges.

His father “carried the banner of the English to the main gate, where it was seized by the captain of the (French) garrison, who then beheaded him.”

Subsequently, the garrison burned down the houses around them and withdrew towards the bishop’s palace.

Following the sack of Limoges, the prince struck a conciliatory tone that Jones says is totally at odds with someone who allegedly ordered the massacre of 3,000 people.

The prince declared: ‘As a result of the betrayal of their bishop, the clergy and the inhabitants of the city (in Limoges) suffered heavy losses in their bodies and possessions, and endured many hardships.

‘We don’t want to see them punished any more as accomplices in this crime, when the bishop was at fault and they had nothing to do with it.

“Therefore, we declare you pardoned and cleared of all charges of rebellion, treason, and forfeiture.”

Edward of Woodstock was England’s preeminent military leader during the first phase of the Hundred Years’ War, which ran from 1337 to 1453.

In 1346, aged just 16, he earned his spurs at Crecy, where the French nobility was wiped out by English archers.

Ten years later, he led the heavily outnumbered English to victory at the Battle of Poitiers, forcing the captured French King John II to concede to the terms of a treaty that marked the height of England’s dominance in the conflict.

As lord of Aquitaine, he ruled a large amount of territory in southwestern France and had court in Bordeaux. He died on June 8, 1376 after suffering from dysentery.

Mr Jones, 62, from south London, said: “Edward is one of our great heroes who inspired those around him to fight and achieved phenomenal military victories.”

His reputation was tarnished by Froissart’s account of the sack of Limoges, which I have always been suspicious of because it seemed out of place.

The prince was a tough warrior but a very pious man.

‘The more I looked at Froissart’s account, the less it added up.

“My gut, followed by archival research, has painted a very different story of what happened.

‘Froissart does not appear to have ever visited Limoges and his account was almost certainly fanciful.

“The Prince had decided on a policy of clemency towards those cities which had transferred their allegiance to the French, the majority of Limoges had remained loyal and still held out for him and the rest had been tricked into admitting the Duke of Berry’s troops by a subterfuge.

“The townspeople, who were on good terms with the prince, were furious when they found out they had been misled about his death and let the English in.

“Froissart’s love for a good story led him to make up passages of his story, just to make things up.

‘His very colorful account of the sack of Limoges has dominated our imagination for far too long.

“It is time to remove this unwarranted stain on Edward’s reputation and restore one of our greatest heroes to his rightful place.”