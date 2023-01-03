Edward Norton discovers POCAHONTAS is 12th great grandmother and learns ancestors once owned slaves

Edward Norton discovered he was a direct descendant of Pocahontas during a guest appearance on an episode of the popular PBS show Finding Your Roots, which airs Tuesday.

The Fight Club actor, 53, also learned from host and historian, Henry Louis Gates Jr., that his ancestors were once slave owners, prompting the star to admit, “These things are uncomfortable,” reported Subway.

The Golden Globe winner, who most recently starred in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, kicked off the hit show’s ninth season, which takes a closer look at celebrities and their family ancestry.

The prizewinner was surprised to learn about his ancestral lineage, especially when he learned that his 12th great-grandmother was none other than Pocahontas, who had a monumental impact on history and was connected to the colonial settlement of Jamestown in Virginia.

“This is about as far back as you can go unless you’re a Viking,” the actor had expressed, according to the episode NBCPhiladelphia.

The Primal Fear star further added, “It makes you realize what a small piece of the human story you are.”

According to the publication, Edward was one direct descendant of Pocahontas through her marriage to tobacco planter, John Rolfe, which took place in 1614. She was reported to have died three years later in 1617.

Edward discovered an additional piece of information, which he admitted made him “uncomfortable.”

According to Metro, the actor was later shown a photo of a man and woman along with their five daughters, the eldest of whom was just ten years old.

The Finding Your Roots host and Harvard professor informed the Oscar nominee that his ancestors owned the family as slaves in the past.

Edward spoke of his feelings upon hearing the information, telling Henry, “…these things are uncomfortable, and you should be uncomfortable with them.” Everyone should feel uncomfortable about it.’

He added: “It’s not a judgment on you and your own life, but it’s a judgment on the history of this country.”

“It must be recognized first and foremost, and then it must be fought,” said Edward.

“If you go away from censuses and you personalize things, you might be talking about a husband and wife with five girls, and these girls are slaves. Born into slavery,” the American History X star declared,

He then added emotionally, “Again, when you read ‘eight-year-old slave’, you just want to die.”

The first episode of the ninth season of PBS’ Finding Your Roots, which takes a close look at the ancestry of both Edward and Pretty Woman actress Julia Roberts, airs on the network on Tuesday.

The series first premiered in 2012 and has welcomed a number of celebrity guests in the past, such as Lupita Nyong’o, Issa Rae, Jordan Peele, and Glenn Close.

In the upcoming season, viewers will have a chance to see not only Edward on screen, but also other stars such as Claire Danes and Sofia Vergara’s husband, Joe Manganiello.