Edward Enninful’s life and career is celebrated in new film to support his tell-all memoir

The highs and lows of Edward Enninful, OBE’s extraordinary life and career have been reenacted by a host of celebrity friends as the British Vogue editor celebrates the release of his all-warts memoir, An Invisible Man.

Enninful documents his humble beginnings in poverty-stricken Ghana, his eventual introduction to the British working class and his gradual ascent to the highest rung of the editorial ladder and its riches in the new book, published by Penguin Random House.

And its release was celebrated in a three-minute short film directed by Enninful’s director, husband Alec Maxwell, and produced by Maxwell’s London production company KLOSS Films.

Tribute: The highs and lows of Edward Enninful, OBE’s extraordinary life and career have been re-enacted by a host of celebrity friends, including Kate Moss, in a new video celebrating the release of his memoir, An Invisible Man

With close friends from the acting and fashion industries, Maxwell has paid a tasteful tribute to his man and the social, racial and economic obstacles he overcame to reach the top.

The likes of Kate Moss, Jourdan Dunn, Daniel Kaluuya, Gemma Chan and Maya Jama are joined by Sienna Miller, Tilda Swinton, Joel Edgerton, Simone Ashley and Omari Douglas, each dressed as Enninful in a signature black suit, white shirt and thick — rimmed glasses as they read excerpts.

Each excerpt covers pivotal moments in Enninful’s life; from his time growing up in Ghana with his daily threat of violence and the racism he experienced during his career, his first experience of black culture at London’s Notting Hill Carnival and his first meeting with close friend Kate Moss.

Support: Maya Jama is also one of those who impersonate the British Vogue editor in the short film, directed by his husband Alec Maxwell

Turning the page: Sienna Miller (L) and Gemma Chan (R) dressed up an Enninful as they read key excerpts from the book, now for sale

My turn Celebrated actress Tilda Swinton stars in Maxwell’s short film

Looking back at the short film, Enninful admitted that he was delighted to have his closest allies join the project.

He said: ‘It is a pleasure to have worked with Alec KLOSS Films and his wonderful team on this film.

“It is an honor to have so many of my close friends and supporters on this project, to celebrate my memoir, and I am so grateful to everyone who has contributed.

Following: Daniel Kaluuya Got Involved After Being Asked To Celebrate The Launch Of Enninful’s New Book

Read between the lines: Model Jourdan Dunn (L) and actress Thandiwe Newton (R) read powerful passages from the book

Listen: Maya Jama was dressed in a three piece suit and crisp white shirt as she read another excerpt

“My message is about inclusion and representation and I hope the film and my memoir inspire everyone to open doors and walk through.”

KLOSS Films, founded by Maxwell, has a variety of high profile clients in the fashion industry, including Louis Vuitton, Dior, Fendi, Versace, Adidas, Beats By Dre and Stella McCartney.

A Visible Man: The movie will be released on September 7, 2022. Enninful’s memoir, A Visible Man, is available for purchase now.

Let me tell you a story: It’s A Sin star Omari Douglas was one of the contestants